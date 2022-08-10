A Florida license plate has reopened the debate over the “Don’t Step on Me” flag.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Meg Kinnard/AP

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently tweeted image about what he said was a new state license plate with a coiled rattlesnake and the words “Don’t step on me”, he said it sent “a clear signal to out-of-state vehicles”.

The image of the Revolutionary War Gadsden flag can be traced back to Benjamin Franklin, but for many it has become a symbol of far-right extremist ideology and the Stop Theft movement, which sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Love, love, love” is the new license plate of Florida Gov. DeSantis; “Don’t step on me!” wrote one Twitter user. “This is how we feel about our great country, which is being systematically destroyed by the radical left right now.”

But there are boards received a rebuff not only in Florida, but also in states like Kansas, Missouri, and Virginia, where similar plates have been available, in some cases for years, as fundraising tools for various organizations.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Office of Governor Ron DeSantis

“The state cannot claim to be unaware of what this image represents for the majority of the population,” says Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director of research and analysis for the Southern Poverty Law Center Intelligence Project.

She says it’s clear that the flag has been used for some “really horrific” purposes, most notably the January 6 uprising at the US Capitol, when violent protesters attacked police as part of a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Carroll Rivas likens this to a similar controversy over the use of the Confederate flag with stars and stripes on license plates. In 2009, group of Confederate Veterans, Inc. requested a flag on a special license plate, but Texas refused. A group of veterans sued, and the case eventually went to trial. Supreme Court. In 2015, in a 5–4 decision, the court ruled that such special plaques (not to be confused with “vanity plates”) were the government’s speech, and therefore the states had the right to choose what would be written on them.

Long story “Don’t step on me”

Benjamin Franklin was the first to use a rattlesnake as a symbol of defiance against the British crown, says Mark Lipson, journalist, historian and author of the book. The Flag: An American Biography. In 1775, Christopher Gadsdena politician from South Carolina, “took this fearsome rattlesnake and put it on the flag,” says Lipson.

“One thing we can say about its origins, no matter how it is used, who uses it or why it is used today, is that it really was completely anti-British. [and] an anti-colonial symbol,” he says.

Journalist Rob Walker write to New Yorker in 2016 said, “Gadsden’s design has been something of a revolutionary heirloom for years.” However, “[by] It enjoyed some popularity in libertarian circles in the 1970s as a symbol of ideological enthusiasm for minimum government and individual rights.”



Enlarge this image toggle signature Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Then came the Tea Party movement, which adopted the banner in 2010 as a kind of overarching symbol of disgust for the government. It has since become a symbol of anti-government groups and individuals.

Extreme or not, First Amendment scholars such as Eugene Woloh of the University of Southern California say the Gadsden flag and “Don’t step on me” motto are legal—and protected—speech, whether or not they’re on a flag flying inside. besieged city. US Capitol or on the license plate of a vehicle driving on a Florida highway.

“We know some people are outraged by this slogan,” Volokh says. But “the government has every right to take a controversial position, or, in this case, a position that has again become controversial because some very small group of people ended up using the symbol for purposes that are very different” from what it originally meant .

Signs in other states are also political

Other political and potentially controversial slogans regularly appear on license plates across the country, says Matt Dallek, a political historian at the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management.

“I saw license plates in New Hampshire that said “Live Free or Die,” which of course was the state motto for decades,” says Dallek. “It could be argued that this is definitely a political statement” with a “rather strong libertarian slant”. D.C. license plates, which have long carried the colonial-era slogan “No taxation without representation,” also follow the same vein, he says.

“But I think ‘Don’t Step on Me’ has other, more extreme connotations and is therefore more political and certainly much more politicized,” adds Dallek.

Politicized signs are also available for other sensitive issues. For example, “Trust Women / Respect Choice” option in Virginia, like “Choose Life” available on plates in Nebraska.

In states where “Don’t Step on Me” signs have been introduced, they seem to be top sellers. And that’s good news for Florida Veterans Fund, a veterans advocacy group that can get $25 for a Gadsden flag license plate.

But it has not been an easy road, says chairman Dennis Baker. The choice of the Gadsden flag was not made by a group, but by a legislator pushing for a 2019 fundraiser. “I think it’s because other states have had such success with it,” he says.

He says the money the foundation hoped to raise could help Florida veterans.

“Then January 6th happened and it was like, ‘oh shit,’” he says. By then, it was too late because the Florida legislature had already approved the design.

Baker explains that a minimum of 3,000 plates must be pre-ordered before the state starts producing them. Gadsden’s fund-approved platform languished but got a sudden boost after Gov. DeSantis’ tweet last month, he says.

“I’m sure there are at least a million people” who will order it now, Baker says. “I think there are a lot of people in Florida who would love to have a record.”

Kansas accepted the number after January 6, despite the governor’s veto.

While Florida introduced the plate design in 2019, Virginia and Missouri did it ten years ago. Kansas approved “Don’t Tread on Me” signs just weeks after the January 6, 2021 uprising, when television footage of flag-waving rioters was still fresh.

Democrat Deanna Sykes, Kansas Senate Minority Leader, opposed the measure when it was put to a vote last March. “Whatever the original symbolism [the Gadsden flag] was … I think a lot of people will argue that he became a symbol of the people who were marching on the Capitol,” she says.

Plate design designed to raise funds for Kansas State Shooting Associationwhich was subsequently vetoed by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, in front of the Republican-controlled legislature. overcame it.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate,” says Sykes, the minority leader in the Kansas Senate. “When I see it, whether it’s a flag or a license plate… I don’t have a very good feeling.”