New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Davey Wright of Port St. Lucie, Florida wanted to take his kayak out fishing and clear his head.

Little did the retired airborne ranger expect that a simple fishing trip would turn into a desperate fight for his life.

But thanks to his military training and the help of another sailor, Wright is able to share his harrowing story and dramatic water rescue today.

Wright left Fort Pierce in his kayak on June 27 to catch some fish.

Florida manatee deaths down, but starvation up: report

Things were going well, he told Fox News Digital in a phone interview, and he “caught a lot of fish.”

After stopping for a rest – and after sunset – he decided to head back home across “a super-wide stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway”.

But about an hour into his trek, the kayak started taking on water. Within minutes he was treading water.

“I’ve been taking care of my dad with dementia and things have gotten a little difficult, so I decided to go on a kayak trip,” Wright said in a phone interview this week.

“Packed the kayak with my fishing rods, cooler, fishing net and left Fort Pierce,” he said. “Everything was going well, lots of fish caught. I stopped at an island for a break and let some of the nearby kids play on the kayak.”

“The kayak starts to get heavy and within minutes I’m in the water. It sinks like a rock.”

He added, “I don’t know if it was damaged at that time. But it was getting late – so I decided to return home.”

Wright said he knew he had “a three-and-a-half-hour paddle back. So now it’s pitched out — I had no lights on the kayak. About an hour into the trek, the kayak starts to get heavy, and within minutes I’m in the water. It sinks like a rock.” .”

Endangered Migratory Monarch Butterflies Are Flickering Near Extinction: Here’s Why

Wright said, “All my high-dollar gear was floating around me. I spent an hour treading water, and I was running out of energy. I was freezing. I didn’t know where I was.”

Wright said he “began to let go of my worldly possessions. The nets went first until I had nothing, so I could keep myself above water.”

“I couldn’t do anything but boat lights,” Wright said.

“I would scream, but it was hard to tell how close they were [the boat lights] was There were times when I thought I could swim. But it was [shark] There was grain going around me and I wasn’t sure I could get to the ground.”

“That’s why I decided to stay in the room and find the lights. They were getting to the point of my muscles,” Wright told Fox News Digital. [were] So tired. I began to make peace with the thought that I would die here. It will be there.”

“I remember asking [God]’Where are you?'”

Speaking further about his faith, Wright said, “When I basically left, it was to pray and talk to God because things in life were hard. I remember asking him, ‘Where are you?'”

Wright said he wasn’t wearing a life vest that night “because kayaks don’t sink. Well, that Don’t do it It was the last two hours to sink [that] I was using my jacket as a flotation device.”

In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth

He said that at the time, “I just wanted to close my eyes and sleep. I felt delirious, semi-hypothermic.”

He said he finally saw “another bow light. So I used all the energy I had.” [left] To scream as loud as I could, as I was.”

“This time,” he continued, “I saw a spotlight, pointing at the boat as if it was looking for me. I yelled some more to give it direction.” He said he was almost out of breath by then.

Wright said, “Finally I got recognized and called. Now I’m starting to think I have a chance.”

“It took about 15 to 20 minutes until we lined up and he was able to throw me a lifeline.”

“Between the current and the wind, it took about 15 to 20 minutes until we lined up and he was able to throw me a lifeline,” Wright said.

“I finally pulled myself onto the boat,” he said — and “that’s when” the other man “started videotaping and asked what happened. He told me later that he did it for his own safety — which I completely understood.”

Thomas Korinek, a West Palm Beach boat captain, was perhaps the right man in the right place at the right time.

“I was at Cocoa Beach and left around 7 p.m., [with] Then start back to West Palm Beach. I left the dock and was sitting on the top end around 4am when I heard someone shout ‘Mayday!’ Heard shouting.

Korinek added, “At first I thought it was on the radio, so I turned the radio off — and then I heard it again. I thought maybe somebody broke.”

“He wasn’t waving – he was just floating there. I got up next to him and grabbed the life sling and threw it to him.”

“I got a spotlight,” he said, “and started walking around the water. And I saw this guy in the water with his hands in the air in a brown puffy jacket.”

Korinek continued, “I yelled, ‘I’m coming’ and turned and went to find him. I was yelling but I couldn’t hear anything and the current was just rippling.”

“Then I saw him again,” Korinek said, “but he wasn’t moving — he was just floating there. I got up next to him and grabbed the life sling and threw it to him.”

“The whole time I was thinking, I don’t know who he is and why he’s in the water.”

Korinek said that “he was in the grip of life [Wright] And began to pull – and it was like dragging a dead fish … [I] He was brought to the swimming platform,” he added.

“The whole time I was thinking, I don’t know who he is and why he’s in the water. So I’m thinking the worst case scenario – and that’s why I grabbed my phone, so I’d have a video of who it is and [could] Ask him what he was doing.

“He told me his kayak went under,” Korinek said.

Not long ago, Tom Korinek pulled his boat into the marina in Fort Pierce, he said, “and he jumped off the bow. We introduced ourselves — and I posted the video on my TikTok the next morning,” Korinek added.

“And I started getting messages from all these people who said they knew him.”

But this will not be the last time the two see each other. They each described what happened next to Fox News Digital.

“Once we got back to Fort Pierce, I hugged him. We said we’d see each other again sometime.”

“Shortly after I posted the video,” Korinek said, “I got a call from Davey. We met and we just hung out day and night. We were reminiscing about how it happened.”

Korinek explained that if his boat “hadn’t broken, I wouldn’t have gone there. I would have been stuck before.”

A scary pool sinkhole that opens up beneath party swimmers claims a man’s life

He said that he and Davey Wright “had the idea to start a business together, where we teach people what to do if they get stuck or stuck in a bad situation.”

By the way, Korinek’s ship is named “Back in a Minute,” he said.

Wright, for his part, told Fox News Digital, “I gave him a hug when we got back to Fort Pierce. We said we’d see each other again sometime and I jumped off the bow.”

Quiz: Name that bird! Can you match these cute birds with their correct names?

“From there,” Wright said, “I still had to try to get home because I didn’t have my wallet, car keys or anything.” “It took him about a day to finally get back to my car.”

Wright arranged for a tow truck, “and the driver casually asked me what happened because it was a new truck and I didn’t have my keys,” he said.

“I absolutely feel that the training I received was probably the only reason I survived.”

“So I told him – and he asked if I was the same guy in the video on TikTok.”

Wright said, “I didn’t think I was at first, because I’m not on social media. But my friend commented to Tom that he knew me – and Tom responded that he wanted to meet me.”

That’s how the two men “set up a time to meet and just be friends,” Wright said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Kayker also told Fox News Digital, “I was an airborne ranger at the time [Operation] Iraqi Freedom – and I absolutely feel that the training I received is probably the only reason I survived.”

Wright added, “If you put your mind and heart into it, you can get through it.”