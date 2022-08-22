New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida suspect who tried to flee police in a stolen vehicle is now in custody after a K-9 chased him down and bit him.

The Ocala Police Department said Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole an unlocked car with the keys still inside on Aug. 11, Fox 13 reported. The suspect already has a lengthy arrest record, having been arrested 13 times by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

Police attempted a traffic stop about an hour after Shrewsbury took the vehicle. The suspect then attempted to flee as the officers gave chase. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office soon joined the chase, which took place on several streets in Ocala and the Marion County city.

Police said Shrewsbury was driving recklessly to avoid arrest, driving several cars off the road and striking a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrol vehicle.

Florida man arrested for allegedly beating dog named ‘Buzz Lightyear’: Police

The suspect plowed through several residential yards and through fences and gates.

A deputy eventually performed a successful PIT maneuver to stop the car, but Shrewsbury exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A jet named K-9 tracked down and captured Shrewsbury to end the 21-minute chase.

The suspect could be heard yelling for the dog to be released, but Jett held onto the suspect until officers handcuffed him.

Florida K-9 Takes Down Suspected Car Thief During Chase: ‘Get Him Out, Please!’

Click here to get the Fox News app

Shrewsbury was given medical treatment for the K-9 bite and taken to jail.

He is charged with vehicle theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, property damage and five counts of driving with a suspended license.