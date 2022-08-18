New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A small town in Florida says six members of its police department have resigned.

The Town of Melbourne Village made the announcement Thursday, saying six members of the small police department submitted their resignations Monday, most of them effective Friday.

“These resignations will effectively end the Melbourne Village Police Department’s current ability to provide law enforcement and police protection services in the city,” a press release said.

City officials say there will be “no lapses in coverage,” however, adding that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will step in and provide law enforcement and protection services within the city’s municipal limits. According to the press release, the sheriff’s office has been covering “many shifts completely” over the years.

The town commission will consider a proposed contract for the sheriff’s office’s law enforcement services, which would “give the town the flexibility to improve the Melbourne Village Police Department, continue the contract with BCSO or receive services from the BCSO. Brevard County Law Enforcement Municipal Services Tax Unit,” the town said.

“Regardless of the final direction chosen by the Town Commission and the citizens of Melbourne Village, rest assured that the Town’s residents and businesses will always have access to comprehensive law enforcement and police protection services,” the press release said.

The city also said its officials would not answer questions about the resignations.