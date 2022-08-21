New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A private Christian school in Florida has told parents ahead of the upcoming school year that students will be identified only by their “biological sex” and that students who “participate” in a homosexual or transgender lifestyle will be asked to “leave school immediately.” .”

“We believe that God created mankind in his image: male (man) and female (feminine), sexually different but of equal dignity,” reads an email Grace Christian School administrator Barry McKean sent to the school community in June, according to NBC News. .

“Therefore, one’s biological sex must be affirmed, and no attempt must be made to physically alter, alter, or differentiate one’s biological sex – including, but not limited to, selective transgender, transvestite, transgender, or non-binary gender fluid acts. Behavior (Genesis 1:26- 28) “Students at the school are indicated by gender on their birth certificate and similarly by name,” the email continued.

The private Christian school is located in Valrico, Florida, less than 20 miles outside of Tampa. NBC News obtained a copy of the email, which was sent to parents on June 6 with the subject line “Important school policy point of emphasis. … Please read.”

Florida school district responds to transgender law with new reporting system for LGBTQ students

The policies regarding gay and transgender issues are not new, but parents should “agree to all policies and procedures before your student starts school in August,” the email to parents said.

“Students participating in this lifestyle are asked to leave school immediately,” the email added.

A mother says her high school daughter, who identifies as a lesbian, was pulled from school following an email.

A Southwest Florida school district has warning labels on more than 100 books

“Of course I respect their opinion,” the mother, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of harassment, told WFLA, “but my daughter’s well-being, well-being and mental health are more important.”

The mother, who was not identified, said that the way she read it was not new and she was not aware of the provision until now. She told the outlet that she sent all her children to Grace Christian, but did not send her youngest daughter back to school for her junior year.

“She was afraid she would open her mouth and expose herself … but she wasn’t afraid anymore,” the mother said.

Not just Florida: States weigh bills banning gender identity and sexual orientation references

Grace Christian describes itself as a “Christ-centered, college-preparatory school serving students in the greater Tampa Bay area who attend grades kindergarten through grade 12,” according to its website. The school was established in 1975 by the congregations of Grace Community Church, an independent Bible church.

The school posted a video response to the NBC News story in which McKeon cited scripture and reiterated that the policy is nothing new and will remain the same. “I think it was clear from the get-go that this guy is not for us, he’s against us,” McKeon said, adding that he decided not to speak to an NBC News reporter.

“It is true that a student cannot come to our school … and not be transgender or homosexual. This is rooted in the scriptures,” he said in the video. “God spoke clearly, aggressively on those issues, and our school has had these policies since day one in the early 1970s. It’s not new.”

“We are not a hate group. We don’t hate students of a certain persuasion,” he added in the video.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The school did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the policy Sunday.