Call it “A Movable Fest” in the summer of 2022.

More than 100 men competed for the title of “writer and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway lookalike” this weekend in Florida — and only one man won.

Attorney John Auville caught the attention of the judges, who won him a Hemingway look-alike contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Saturday.

Auville beat out 124 other men for the title, according to the Associated Press.

Sloppy Joe’s is a Key West establishment where Hemingway was a regular visitor during his stay on the island in the 1930s.

The Old Man and His Sea: How Ernest Hemingway’s Main West Home Gave Birth to Some of His Greatest Works

Some of the look-alike hopefuls appeared in woolen fisherman sweaters — while other contestants wore sportswear.

Yet Auville—a lawyer—was wearing a cream-colored sweater; Apparently that touch helped him take the crown.

Contests like the look are a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration, which ended Sunday, the AP noted.

Dade City, Fla. “Everybody wants to write like Hemingway,” Auville, who lives here, told the AP.

The lawyer said he had written some fiction – and would like to write more.

He said he loved Hemingway’s fishing.

While living in Key West, Hemingway wrote such masterpieces as “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”

Known for his understated writing style, Hemingway published seven novels, six short story collections, and two works of nonfiction during his lifetime.

Hemingway’s home became a National mark In 1968.

The author – an avid hunter and fisherman – began his career as a journalist.

Born in July 1899, he produced most of his work from the mid-1920s to the mid-1950s – and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.

His most recent work at the time of that award was the novel “The Old Man and the Sea” (1952).

More works were published posthumously. Many of Hemingway’s works are considered classics of American literature. He committed suicide in July 1961.

Visitors to Key West can visit the Hemingway House Museum. Among other things, visitors can see “Hemingway cats”.

Polydactyl cats have six or more toes on each foot instead of the usual five.

The Associated Press contributed to reporting for this article.