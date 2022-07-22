closer
Firefighters made significant progress as the fire started in Yosemite National Park and burned through the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn fire was 79% contained Friday after burning 7.5 square miles of forest.

The fire broke out on July 7 and forced the evacuation of the community of Wawona after the southern entrance to Yosemite was closed and the edge of the Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, burned.

The Yosemite National Park wildfire is 79% contained.

(Neil Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CA: The Yosemite National Park wildfire is moving eastward into Sierra National Park

Wawona Road will temporarily reopen Saturday, according to the park’s website.