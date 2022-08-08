New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Firefighters in Philadelphia have put out another fire on the same block where 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline were found at a property last week.

According to Fox29 Philadelphia , a house fire broke out Sunday morning in the 100 block of North 59th Street in West Philadelphia and took about 20 minutes to put out.

This street is the same area where police discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house on Monday, August 1.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related. The source of the weekend fire is unclear.

Philadelphia Police: 154 Gallons of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Home

Philadelphia’s fire and police departments did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment Monday.

Police were initially called to the scene last week after complaints of a strong gas smell, and neighbors were temporarily evacuated from their homes, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, the Philadelphia Police Department said a can of gasoline was found on the living room floor of the home.

“Licensing and inspections with the fire department were removing containers and determining any code violations,” police added.

After the container was removed, the property caught fire Tuesday before crews extinguished the fire, according to 6ABC.