New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A massive fire at a Massachusetts boat yard destroyed dozens of boats, buildings and vehicles Friday, producing enough smoke to be picked up by weather radar.

Footage taken by a local new outlet showed the boatyard engulfed in flames and black smoke.

Texas Chemical Plant Fires, Evacuation, School Lockdown

The extent of the damage is unclear. But Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website says the boatyard caters primarily to recreational boaters and has the capacity to accommodate up to 150 vessels.

“The boat caught fire in a shed and went up very fast,” said Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard. told WJAR-TV. “Everything went up. I think we lost everything.”

As of Friday, Price said he knew of one person who was injured.

The brothers are found dead after jumping from the ‘Joe’s Bridge’ on Martha’s Vineyard

The Mattapoisett Fire Department has not yet released information on the fire.

The cause of the massive fire remains under investigation, and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the police department for comment.

Firefighters from surrounding areas were called to the scene, including firefighters from Providence, RI, about 30 miles from the Mattapoisett Boatyard.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The National Weather Service warned of increased fire danger due to hot, dry conditions on Friday.

The weather service in Boston said it had identified “what is likely a plume of smoke” after the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.