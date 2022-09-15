A fire at an Arizona course destroyed more than 90 golf carts

A fire destroyed 90 golf carts at the Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday morning, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Randolph Golf Course after reports of a building fire.

Fire Department Engine 11 was the first unit on the scene and they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a covered storage area where golf carts were kept for the course.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 2:45 a.m. and brought the fire under control, officials said. More than 90 golf carts were destroyed in the fire, as well as the solar panels covering the storage area.

Officials said that none of the civilians or firemen were injured in the fire.

The Tucson Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.