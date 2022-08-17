New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Another set of human skeletal remains was found Monday at drought-prone Lake Mead — a fifth set of remains recovered since May and a third found in the lake’s swim beach area.

National Park Service (NPS) rangers set up a perimeter around a swim beach area in Nevada’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area to recover the remains after responding to a report of a gruesome find around 8 p.m., the NPS said in a statement Tuesday. .

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team assisted in the recovery. Officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner was also contacted.

The NPS said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be immediately available.

Government calls for water cuts to Arizona and Nevada amid drought call for ‘immediate action’

It’s the fifth time since May that it has been found at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam as a western drought forced the shoreline to retreat.

Human remains were last found earlier this month at Swim Beach.

Although details about the fourth set of remains were not immediately available, investigators said the remains may be linked to the partial human remains found on July 25 at the swimming area’s water line.

“At this time, the investigation into these remains will work to determine whether the two sets of remains belong to the same individual,” the coroner’s office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.

On May 1, the first set of human remains at the depleted lake was found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor. Police believe the remains are those of a man who died of a gunshot wound, and the body may have been dumped in the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

Six days later, authorities said the human skeletal remains of another man were found in Calville Bay.

As the water level recedes at Lake Mead, police expect more remains to be unearthed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.