A few months after the departure of the Russian soldiers, Bucha begins to bury the unidentified dead.

BUCHA, Ukraine — Burials for unidentified victims of Russian occupation have begun in the city of Bucha, despite months of research aimed at identifying the dead, reuniting them with their families, and giving them proper burials.

In March, Russian soldiers turned Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and other nearby cities into some of the most documented atrocities of the war.

The bodies of more than 400 dead, collected after the soldiers left, lie in morgues while officials try to establish who was killed and how. At a briefing on Monday, city council officials announced the latest official figures: 458 bodies have been found in the Bolshaya Bucha area, including 86 women and nine children.