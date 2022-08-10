A few months after the departure of the Russian soldiers, Bucha begins to bury the unidentified dead.

BUCHA, Ukraine — Burials for unidentified victims of Russian occupation have begun in the city of Bucha, despite months of research aimed at identifying the dead, reuniting them with their families, and giving them proper burials.
In March, Russian soldiers turned Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and other nearby cities into some of the most documented atrocities of the war.
The bodies of more than 400 dead, collected after the soldiers left, lie in morgues while officials try to establish who was killed and how. At a briefing on Monday, city council officials announced the latest official figures: 458 bodies have been found in the Bolshaya Bucha area, including 86 women and nine children.
The work has been slow, and the bodies keep coming. As a result, 15 unclaimed bodies were dumped on a vacant lot on the edge of the city cemetery on Tuesday, the first of several burials planned this week. Only one body was identified by name, Bucha Vice Mayor Mikhailina Skorik-Shkarivskaya said, while the rest were numbered.
Gravediggers pulled body bags from the truck and placed them in coffins before lowering them into the ground in a row of mechanically dug graves. An Orthodox priest blessed the place as two people sang a funeral rite.
According to Ms. Skorik-Shkarivskaya, about 50 bodies remain unclaimed, many of them have not yet been identified. And some of the bodies were so badly burned that their sex has not yet been confirmed.
She added that 15 of those buried on Tuesday died in Bucha and several nearby villages. Among them are six unidentified men found in June in a mass grave in the woods near Bucha, as well as one unidentified woman found burned in her car.
Ms Skorik-Shkarivskaya said city council officials have been requesting permission to bury the unidentified remains for weeks, but ongoing investigations have delayed the process.
There is still a chance of identifying the bodies because DNA samples have been taken and stored in the police database. But the identification process is complicated by the DNA matching process, which can take one to six months, and by the fact that many relatives are now refugees, Ms. Skorik-Shkarivskaya said.
“Half the population has returned,” she said, “but half is still missing.”
So far, DNA tests have identified 17 victims, Ms. Skorik-Shkarivskaya added.