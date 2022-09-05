New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal judge on Monday ordered the appointment of an independent special master to review records seized by the FBI during the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and ordered the Justice Department to suspend its own review for investigative purposes.

US District Judge Judge Eileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida ordered the appointment of a special master to “review the seized property, handle claims of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for property restitution.”

“The court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review seized property for personal items and documents and potential exculpatory claims subject to attorney-client and/or executive privilege claims,” ​​the order states.

Fox News first reported last month that FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during a raid.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Department of Justice A “taint” or “filter” team has been reviewing those documents, but Cannon’s Monday order temporarily halted that review.

“Furthermore, naturally in conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and order of the special master’s procedures, the court will temporarily enjoin the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending the completion of the special master’s review or further court order. . . .”

The order, however, “does not preclude a classified review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of the Preliminary Order.”

Last month, Trump’s legal team asked Cannon to appoint a special master in the wake of the unprecedented search of his property, arguing that the DOJ’s “privilege review team” should not be the final arbiter of whether his actions were appropriate for such high-profile cases. And the scope of the review team is very narrow.

“We need to take a deep breath. The presidential records in the hands of the 45th president are in an area that was frequently used for work during his presidency,” Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kiss, said at Thursday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors argued during last week’s hearing that appointing a special master would delay their investigation, that Trump did not have standing to make his plea and that he did not have a right to possess classified documents.

“He’s no longer the president, and because he’s not … he seized them illegally,” DOJ attorney Jay Bratt said of the documents the FBI took from Trump’s home.

A more detailed list of documents taken from Trump’s home revealed that the items seized by the FBI included dozens of top-secret documents and empty folders with classified markings.

“Some of those records are the most classified records in the US, there’s no place in that property [Mar-a-Lago] It was authorized for those records,” DOJ prosecutor Julie Edelstein said Thursday.

Cannon’s ruling came after she declined to rule on a request from the bench during Thursday’s hearing on Trump’s motion. The judge said she would then announce her verdict “in due course”.

Cannon, however, indicated that she was inclined to appoint a special master.

Last week, Cannon announced in an order its “primary intent” to grant Trump’s request. And she appeared skeptical of some of the government’s claims at Thursday’s hearing.

“What is the harm in appointing a special master?” she said. “What is your pronouncement of harm other than the simple concern of delaying a criminal trial?”

This was a response to the government’s initial search of Trump’s home Violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 – Collection, transmission or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, deletion, or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump’s home.

