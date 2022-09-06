type here...
A federal judge granted Trump’s special master request to review the Mar-a-Lago material

Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Fla. The Mar-a-Lago residence here was seen on Aug. 9, a day after FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search and seized several classified documents.

By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images


By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla. The Mar-a-Lago residence here was spotted on Aug. 9, a day after FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search and seized several classified documents.

By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images

US District Judge Eileen Cannon has granted former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, temporarily stopping federal prosecutors from using the documents to hinder their investigation and mishandle government secrets. .

The decision was expected. Late last week, the judge said she was willing to grant Trump’s request, and the case was heard last Thursday. At that hearing, the Justice Department presented its arguments against the special master and indicated that it would likely appeal the decision.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, cited the need to ensure “the appearance of fairness and integrity in the extraordinary circumstances that exist” in her order on Monday.

A special master is an independent third party, typically a lawyer, appointed by a judge to review seized material in search of anything protected from scrutiny by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege that Trump claims.

The judge ordered a halt to any review or use of the material for his criminal investigation until a special master’s review is completed, but Cannon said the intelligence community could continue its review to determine potential national security threats from classified material being kept out. Secure government facilities.

Cannon gave the two parties a deadline of Friday (September 9) to submit a joint filing with a list of proposed candidates to name as special master and a detailed proposal to establish the special master’s duties and limitations, as well as a review and compensation schedule.

Legal experts have told NPR that requesting a special master is another attempt by Trump to undermine the Justice Department’s work and call into question its integrity. But others have argued that this would be another procedural error by the department during the examination of documents.

On Friday, Cannon released a list of items seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month.

Previous documents filed in court by the Justice Department have shown that Trump has many classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and the DOJ has raised questions about whether Trump and his team attempted to obstruct justice by hiding or removing certain documents. wanted

Trump’s lawyers downplayed the Justice Department’s concerns about the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago, saying in a filing filed Wednesday that there is “no cause for alarm.”

