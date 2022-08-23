A famous portrait of Winston Churchill has gone missing from a hotel in Ottawa in connection with suspected art theft.

One of the most famous portraits of Winston Churchill is missing from the Château Laurier reading room, but how long it has been missing remains a mystery.

Friday night, an employee at a downtown Ottawa hotel discovered that a portrait hanging on the wall was a copy, not the original, which had been installed in 1998, when they noticed that its frame didn’t match the other five portraits in the room. which were also taken by photographer Yusuf Karsh.

Karsh, one of the most famous portrait photographers of the 20th century, took this picture in 1941 when the then British Prime Minister was in Ottawa to address Parliament during World War II.

Jerry Fielder, director of the Karsha estate, received a phone call on Saturday from the general manager of Château Laurier. With his help, they were able to determine that what is now hanging in the hotel is a fake.

The work that was supposed to be there was made from the negative and signed by Karsh, but Fielder, first hired by Karsh as an assistant in 1979, asked for a copy of the signature on this sheet to be sent to him and said that he immediately realized it was a fake.

“It wasn’t his signature,” Fielder said.

The hotel then contacted the Ottawa police, who told the CBC they were investigating a possible theft.

Michel Prevost, President Outaouais Historical Society, said he did not know how much the portrait was worth, but that no prints of Karsh’s work had been permitted since his negatives were given to Library and Archives Canada in the 1990s.

“It’s like in the movies,” Prevost said. “Famous hotel and you have security. And one of the most valuable portraits in your collection has been stolen.”

History of Karsh at Chateau Laurier

Karsh has a long history at the hotel — he and his first wife lived there for 18 years and had a studio in the building until 1992, Prevost said.

The hotel says he has 15 original works, six of which, including a portrait of Churchill, were in the living room.

The remaining five have recently been removed until they can be properly secured, according to a statement from the Fairmont Hotel.

“We are deeply saddened by this brazen act. The hotel is incredibly proud to host this stunning Karsh collection, securely installed in 1998,” the statement said.

Portrait photographer Yusuf Karsh is shown in his studio in Ottawa with his exhibition of Queen Elizabeth in this photo taken December 21, 1988. (Ron Pauling/Canadian Press)

roaring lionWith uncertain future

Karsh, originally from Armenia, made Ottawa his home from 1924 to the 1990s. Fielder says he has photographed 14,312 people in his career, who says this portrait of Churchill launched him into the international arena.

Fielder says the painting known as roaring lionchanged Karsh’s life and left an indelible legacy – the image is still featured on the Bank of England £5 note.

Part of the attraction can be the story of the photo shoot. Churchill did not want to be photographed, but allowed Karsh one photograph. To make the most of the shot, Karsh pulled the cigar out of Churchill’s mouth and caught his angry glare as a result.

“Then he said, ‘You can take another one.’ And then he smiled and looked very good-natured. roaring lion a photograph that became world famous,” Fielder said.

“It was a very volatile time in Canada, the United States and around the world and I think the portrait shows determination and strength. I think it gave people courage.”

Fate roaring lion The photograph is questionable because it could have disappeared at any time in the nearly quarter century since it was installed.

The removal of the original and its replacement “were clearly thought out and planned.” Fielder said. “I wish they would bring it back, but I don’t think that will happen.”

For Prevost, the missing art reminds him of the mysterious art heist in the film, in which case he doesn’t know how the story will end.

“I don’t know if Château Laurier will go ahead with an offer of $5 million for a portrait. It may also be in the collection of an admirer of Sir Winston Churchill,” Prevost said.

“As a historian, I can talk about the past. I can’t talk about the future.”