A European official denounces “inhuman, barbaric acts” over the deaths of dozens of prisoners of war.

As international outrage mounts, Ukraine on Saturday called on global organizations, including the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to promptly investigate an explosion that rocked a Russian POW camp that held dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, leaving only charred bodies and mangled metal bunks. .

On Friday, the Ukrainians took swift and decisive action to refute the official Russian story that the Ukrainians used American-made precision weapons to hit the prison and kill their fighters to deter anyone who might consider surrendering to Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials said the idea that they would kill their own soldiers, many of whom fought to defend the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and who are widely regarded as national heroes, is absurd.