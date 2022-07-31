A European official denounces “inhuman, barbaric acts” over the deaths of dozens of prisoners of war.

As international outrage mounts, Ukraine on Saturday called on global organizations, including the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to promptly investigate an explosion that rocked a Russian POW camp that held dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, leaving only charred bodies and mangled metal bunks. .
On Friday, the Ukrainians took swift and decisive action to refute the official Russian story that the Ukrainians used American-made precision weapons to hit the prison and kill their fighters to deter anyone who might consider surrendering to Russian forces.
Ukrainian officials said the idea that they would kill their own soldiers, many of whom fought to defend the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and who are widely regarded as national heroes, is absurd.
“This was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate massacre of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address.
The Red Cross watched the surrender of some 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers when they laid down their arms at a steel plant in May. Many were taken to the facility that was the site of the explosion: Correctional Colony No. 120, a POW camp near the town of Olenivka in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
Mr. Zelenskiy said the Red Cross, along with the United Nations, had acted as “guarantors of the life and health of our soldiers” and that now they must take action. “They must protect the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” he said.
The Red Cross said in a statement that it had requested access to the site of the attack and was in contact with the families of the soldiers imprisoned there.
“Our priority now is to ensure that the wounded receive life-saving treatment and that the bodies of the dead are treated with dignity,” the agency said.
Josep Borrell Fontelles, Senior Foreign Policy Representative of the European Union, said in a statement that every day Russia’s ongoing “illegal and unjustified war of aggression” brings “more and more terrible atrocities.”
He said both the attack on the POW camp and the recent graphic video showing a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war were evidence of Russia’s violation of international law.
“These inhuman, barbaric acts constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocol and amount to war crimes,” he said.
Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, said Russia was responsible for the “mass murder” of prisoners in the camp, which she said brought to mind “the darkest pages of history.”
“There must be no impunity for war crimes, just as there can be no return to relations with war criminals,” the statement said.
Critics of Russian Invasion of Ukraine Point to Statement issued by the Russian Embassy in the UK on Twitter as evidence of how Moscow treats prisoners of war.
“Azov militants deserve to be shot, but not shot, but hanged, because they are not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death,” the embassy said on Twitter, citing a propaganda video filmed in Mariupol.
Twitter has since called the statement a violation of the platform’s hate behavior rules. The publication wrote that it left the post in place because “the public may have an interest in keeping the tweet available.”
The current commander of the Azov Regiment, Major Nikita Nadtochy, said that the group views the attack on the camp as an “act of public execution” and that Russia is “accustomed to the fact that no one will hold them accountable even for open violations.” laws, customs, and rules of war.”
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny said that although the killing of Ukrainian prisoners caused “fury”, the military would continue to follow “the norms of international humanitarian law.”
However, he also called for revenge.
“We will do everything possible – and impossible – to punish those responsible for crimes against our brothers and sisters in arms, as well as civilians,” he said in a statement. “These crimes have no statute of limitations. Beware, enemies, you will have nowhere to hide on this Earth.”