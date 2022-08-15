New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several drones rigged with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday.

The US military said there were no injuries or damage to US and allied forces at the compound. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria.

US troops are deployed in the area to help the opposition forces in Syria. The military says troops stationed at the base shot down a drone before entering the base. Another flew inside the building and exploded but caused no injuries.

Al-Tanf base has also been subject to similar attacks in October 2021, with a drone attack on the base.

The attack involved explosive-armed drones and “indirect fire” hitting the base, but the U.S. was also unharmed in the incident.

The US outpost in al-Tanf conducts frequent patrols with coalition forces against Islamic State militants.

