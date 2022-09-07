New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A mother and her children were trapped underwater in their pickup truck in Minnesota on Monday when several drivers rushed to help the family in need of help.

The Minnesota State Patrol told Fox 9 that a GMC Sierra was towing a Bobcat on Highway 210 in the town of McGregor when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned in a ditch.

One of the rescuers is Trent Lachance, 21, who currently lives in Texas. He was driving toward Metro after attending a wedding near Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when he saw the vehicle mostly underwater.

“I pulled over and got out and jumped down there and did everything I could,” he told Fox 9. “They were trying to break the window, and they couldn’t get in. And I heard my mother screaming. That got my adrenaline pumping.

Then some other drivers also stopped to help the family.

“Honestly, I just want to get this family out,” LaChance said of what he was thinking at that moment. “I didn’t panic or anything. I just wanted to make sure they didn’t like going anymore. I wanted to do everything I could. I didn’t want to think, ‘What if I did more?’

Lachance said he broke the window and got the mother out, but she said her two children were still in the truck. He pulled the girl out of the truck and the driver, who identified herself as a nurse, began CPR on the baby.

But the 3-year-old boy was still stuck in the back seat of the car. LaChance said he cut the seat belt but was still unable to free the boy from the truck.

Another driver then attached a chain to the truck and flipped it over, allowing the boy to exit the vehicle.

“I hung in there,” Lachance said. “I didn’t want to leave without knowing if they were OK. I waited to see if that baby and that 3-year-old were still alive.”

State troopers said the family was airlifted to a hospital. A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition while a mother and daughter sustained life-threatening injuries.