A fire started Sunday in Portland’s Forest Park after someone threw a discarded cigarette into the woods, officials said.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire shortly after calling 911, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

“We are all very fortunate that this was in the middle of the night, when someone was walking by and called 9-1-1, and not in the middle of the night, when the fire could have spread quickly,” the department said.

The Pacific Northwest, which rarely sees such tumultuous weather, is braving a week-long heat wave, and other parts of the West Coast are experiencing tinder-dry conditions and wildfires.

Forecasters issued a heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state, with temperatures in the 90s in Seattle and 110 F in eastern parts of Oregon and Washington.

Meanwhile, firefighters in California are battling the state’s largest wildfire of the year that has forced thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park.