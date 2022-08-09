A diplomat involved in an altercation with police in Gatineau got into a legal dispute with a landlord.

A Senegalese diplomat involved in the alleged violent intervention by the Gatineau Police Service, later declared “totally unacceptable” by Home Affairs Canada, was embroiled in a rental dispute in the lead-up to last week’s incident.

In June 2022, a Quebec provincial rent court ruled that the diplomat was ordered to pay more than $45,000 plus interest to a landlord who claimed his home in the Gatineau Aylmer sector was damaged during the diplomat’s stay there.

Information from the Tribunal’s database obtained by Radio-Canada also indicates that a “notice of execution” was filed in the case on July 29 and again on August 2, the same day that the Gatineau police altercation took place. officers and a Senegalese embassy diplomat who worked from home.

Last week, The Government of Senegal issued a statement alleging that “the Canadian police used humiliating physical and mental violence on the diplomat in front of witnesses and in the presence of her minor children.”

When CBC News contacted the embassy in Ottawa on Monday, Senegal’s ambassador to Ottawa, Vivian Laure Elisabeth Bampassi, declined to comment on the incident while the investigation was ongoing.

According to your version of events The Gatineau Police Service said officers were escorting a bailiff who was executing the order. Police arrested the violent man after one officer was punched and a second officer was bitten while the man was resisting arrest, according to this report.

The Quebec Ministry of Public Safety announced that the provincial police oversight service was investigating the actions of the officers and that the police complaint against the arrestee had been dismissed “because of applicable diplomatic immunity”.

The first adviser to the Senegalese embassy in Ottawa was involved in the incident, the ministry added.

The list of people from Senegal accredited by the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs includes only one female First Counselor. The same person’s name appears in the tribunal’s decision and in later records indicating a visit on 2 August.

CBC News did not release her name because she could not be contacted to respond to the allegations.

The landlord cited water and mold problems

It remains unclear what else could have happened in the two months between the provincial rental court’s decision to fine the diplomat and the bailiff’s visit to her home last Tuesday — or what exactly the bailiff was doing at the house last week.

But in a June 2 decision, an administrative judge with the tribunal described a lease dispute between the diplomat and her landlord following an April 26 hearing that the diplomat reportedly did not attend.

According to the decision, the diplomat rented the house from November 2018 to October 2020.

In the summer of 2019, the landlord discovered a soaked basement and mold on the walls, and learned of other unspecified problems later that year when the diplomat’s wife allegedly refused to allow the landlord to inspect the rooms and called the police as per the decision.

“Landlord [left] premises to prevent the situation from worsening,” the administrative judge wrote.

The landlord was ultimately awarded damages, including the cost of replacing furniture, home repairs and cleaning, and “non-pecuniary damages”.

“The landlord satisfied the court that all the dangers faced by the tenant exceed the foreseeable dangers and normal conditions of owning a building for rent,” the decision says.

4 Sentry Investigators assigned

In a report last week of the altercation, the Gatineau Police Service said the man who allegedly assaulted the officer was “placed on the ground to be subdued.” [and] was detained in the back of a patrol car under the supervision of a female police officer until the bailiff complied with his order and the situation returned to normal.

The Senegalese government called the police intervention a “racist and barbaric act” and a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In a statement over the weekend, Home Affairs Canada said it was “extremely concerned” about the alleged treatment of the diplomat, calling the incident “simply unacceptable.”

On Monday, Quebec law enforcement Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI)confirmed that four investigators were involved in the case.

According to the spokesperson, none of these people are former Gatineau Police Service officers.

“The goal of the investigation is to establish the exact sequence of events as accurately as possible,” the spokesman said.

“After the investigation is completed, the case will be transferred to Director of Criminal and Criminal Affairs, whose role and prerogative is to determine whether charges should be brought against the officers involved.”