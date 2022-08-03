New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Detroit man is accused of setting a vacant house on fire and injuring eight firefighters trying to put it out.

Anthony Fields, 34, has been charged with first-degree arson and one felony count each of first-degree arson stemming from the July 28 fire, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“We are thankful that our firefighters were able to go home to their families after our crews showed determination to rescue our trapped firefighters,” Fire Commissioner Chuck Sims told The Detroit News.

As firefighters responded to the scene, the house collapsed, trapping three people inside, Fox 2 Detroit reported that Fields fled the area on foot before his arrest.

The station says eight firefighters were hospitalized after putting out the fire, mostly for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Fields’ attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash, according to Fox 2 Detroit.