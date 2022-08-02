A Democrat’s views on the finance bill are overshadowed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Sinema The views remained a mystery on Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their developing economic legislation And both sides pointed to dueling studies they used to praise or downplay the measure’s effectiveness.

With Democrats needing all 50 of their votes for the energy and health care measure to pass the Senate, a Sinema spokesman suggested the Arizona lawmaker would take time to reveal his decision. Hannah Hurley said the film is reviewing the bill and will “see what happens in the parliamentary process”. A chamber rules umpire can take several days To determine whether the measure violates procedural guidelines and changes are necessary.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., announced a deal last week on raising taxes on big corporations and wealthy individuals, boosting fossil fuel and climate change efforts and curbing drug prices. Overall, it would raise $739 billion in revenue and spend $433 billion over 10 years, leaving more than $300 billion to modestly reduce federal deficits.

Advertisement

The legislation would give President Joe Biden a victory on his domestic agenda ahead of this fall’s congressional elections. If the movie calls for changes, she will face enormous pressure to strike a deal with top Democrats and avoid a campaign-season defeat that would be a major blow to her party’s chances in November.

Manchin is one of the most conservative and controversial Democrats in Congress. Citing inflation fears, he spent a year pushing to completely scale back his party’s fiscal proposals and last week compromised with Schumer, shocking colleagues who had given up hope that he would agree to such sweeping action.

The movie casts a low-profile role as Manchin — a lawmaker who is unpredictable and willing to use the leverage that all Democrats have in the 50-50 Senate. Last year, she praised a proposal for a minimum tax on large corporations — which the new law includes — but also expressed opposition to raising corporate or individual tax rates.

“She has a lot in this bill,” Manchin told reporters Monday, citing his support for past efforts to control prescription drug prices. He said she was “very adamant” about not raising taxes, and “I feel the same way.”

Manchin emphasized that a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning more than $1 billion a year is not a tax increase. He said it would close loopholes used by such companies to avoid paying the current 21% corporate tax.

Republicans scoff at that reasoning and say its tax boosts will weaken the economy and kill jobs. They cited a report by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation that found half of the corporate minimum tax would impact manufacturing firms.

“So in the midst of a supply chain crisis, Democrats want massive job-killing tax hikes that will disproportionately crush American manufacturing and manufacturing jobs,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Advertisement

Biden said he would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. Manchin said the Democratic package honors that pledge.

Republicans recently delivered another Joint Committee on Taxation analysis that said the measure would raise taxes on people who earn less than that. Democrats criticized the study as inconclusive, saying the bill’s health insurance subsidies and clean energy tax cuts did not affect middle-class families.

Democrats touted the report by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. It said the move would “steer the economy and inflation in the right direction, while meaningfully addressing climate change and reducing the government’s budget deficit.”

Schumer said he expected votes to begin this week in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris could cast the tie-breaking vote to guarantee its passage. The narrowly divided House left town for the August recess, but Democratic leaders said they would bring the legislature back for a vote, possibly next week.