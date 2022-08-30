New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats are once again meddling in the midterms with ad campaigns highlighting pro-Trump candidates ahead of their primaries in an apparent attempt to boost the candidate seeking the Republican nomination.

The latest effort comes from Democrats Serve, a new Democratic PAC that supports candidates with a background in public service, which has spent thousands promoting New Hampshire congressman Bob Burns as an ultra-conservative candidate running against Keene Mayor George Hansel in the Republican primary. The winner of the primary will face vulnerable Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster in the midterm race for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Meet Bob Burns, ultra-conservative candidate for Congress,” the ad captioned a photo of Burns with former President Donald Trump.

In the ad, Burns described himself as a “pro-Trump, unapologetic conservative. I’m against citizenship for illegal aliens. I want to build a wall and I’m America First.”

Strategists warn of election interference, promoting specific government candidates, that could backfire on democracy

“Burns will follow Trump’s playbook on the border, immigration and guns. If we send Bob Burns, the ‘unapologetic conservative,’ to Congress, New Hampshire will burn.”

DCCC Chair Under Fire for ‘Wasting’ Democratic Donor Money on ‘Far-Right Republicans’

Kuster did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, seeking her thoughts on the Democratic group’s investment in the Republican campaign, which ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Democrats Serve reportedly spent $94,000 on advertising to boost Burns in the weeks leading up to his primary.

The announcement is one of the latest efforts by groups within the Democratic Party to promote a radical candidate ahead of their primary contest in hopes of reaching this fall’s midterms.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released several statements to the same effect, a move that appeared to be successful in some races.

An ad highlighting John Gibbs, the Trump-backed GOP nominee running in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, says he is “very conservative for West Michigan.” Shortly after the ad aired across the state, Gibbs, Rep. of the Republican primary, was one of 10 conservative delegates who voted to impeach Trump. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Another example of Democratic interference came from the Arizona Democratic Party, which “thanked” Arizona gubernatorial GOP candidate Karrin Taylor Robson for her contributions to the Democratic Party over the years. Her Trump-endorsed opponent, Carey Lake, won the primary over Robeson after the email blast was sent.

The Democrats’ strategy is seen as politically risky because it could backfire if more moderate Republicans succeed in securing the nomination and win in November.

Click here to get the Fox News app

New Hampshire’s primary election will be held on September 13.