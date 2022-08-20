New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Any time the mood strikes, here’s a delicious breakfast, brunch or treat idea.

Crepes are thin, versatile pancakes that can be filled with fruits like strawberries, blueberries, peaches and bananas for breakfast or brunch.

And don’t forget the chocolate (some people have to have their chocolate!).

Here are the secrets to back-to-school breakfasts for busy families

Crepes can also be filled with grilled vegetables, meats, fish such as smoked salmon and cheese.

Talk about versatility!

Regardless of preferences or food choices, the delicious crepe recipe shared here can start sweet moments to share with family and friends.

If you’ve never made or enjoyed crepes before, now might be the time to see what you’ve been missing.

It is a recipe that can be passed down from generation to generation.

A delicious, healthy crepe

(Makes 12-14 servings.)

What’s needed

2 cups of flour

1-1/3 tablespoons sugar

2/3 teaspoon salt

2/3 teaspoon baking powder

2-2/3 tablespoons unsalted melted butter

2-2/3 cups milk (or 2% milk)

3 large eggs

2/3 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Use a 6-inch or 7-inch non-stick pan. If you want thinner crepes, use less flour. Mix all the above ingredients to create a smooth dough.

2. Pour 1/4 cup of the mixture into the greased pan. The crepe should be thin. Flip the dough to get a round crepe.

3. Flip when golden brown.

4. Pile the crepes onto a plate lined with wax paper. Cool before filling.

Filling ingredients

1.5-2 cups of heavy cream

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1-1/2 to 1-3/4 cups strawberries (chopped) – or your choice of fresh fruit

Fruit or vegetables? Take this quiz to test your healthy foods knowledge

Filling instructions

1. To make the cream, chill the mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer before using. Pour the cream into a chilled bowl, add the powdered sugar, beat well until creamy, then fold in the fruit.

2. Make sure the crepes are cooled before filling. Spoon fruit and cream over crepe and roll.

3. Dust the crepes with powdered sugar.

4. Refrigerate. Can be served cold or warm.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Serve — and enjoy a new family tradition together!