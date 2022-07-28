A Deal, for Now – The New York Times

Many parts of federal policy shift back and forth over time. Taxes rise and fall, as do spending on anti-poverty programs and the military. If a package of policies doesn’t pass one year, it might pass in a future year, and the long-term trajectory of the United States probably won’t be affected much.

Climate policy is different.

The world has already warmed up to dangerous levels. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts and severe storms have become more common. The Arctic is melting, and the seas are rising. If countries do not act quickly to slow their emissions of greenhouse gases — and, by extension, slow global warming — the damage could be catastrophic, scientists have warned.

The US has a uniquely important role in fighting climate change. It has produced far more greenhouse gases over the course of history than any other nation and remains a leading emitter today. In recent years, the US has done considerably less to reduce emissions than Europe. The US also remains the world’s most powerful country, with the ability to influence climate policy in China, India and elsewhere.