A deadly shooting at a party in Brazil has raised political tensions

(CNN) It should be a joyous occasion as Marcelo Arruda, a member of Brazil’s left-wing Workers’ Party, celebrated his 50th birthday with a political-themed party over the weekend.

The bloodshed underscores rising tensions in Brazil as presidential elections approach this fall, when former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will face off against incumbent rightist Jair Bolsonaro.

what happened

Arruda’s birthday party was underway at a local sporting club on Saturday when a prison guard named Jorge Guaranho came chanting Bolsonaro’s name, CNN Brazil reported.

Guaranho, a Bolsonaro supporter, was told to leave with his family – but returned minutes later with a gun, Arruda’s son Leonardo told CNN Brazil.

Guranho and Arruda, members of the local security forces, opened fire.

“My father said, ‘Dude, get out of my party. I’m a cop, get out. Let me enjoy my party in peace.’ And the guy pointed at him and pulled out a gun and pointed at him,” Leonardo said.

“The man returned a few minutes later and started shooting. He shot my father three times and my father managed to shoot back and shot him five times,” he said.

Aruda, who was hit twice, succumbed to his injuries, according to the Parana State Civil Police.

Guranho was also shot and is currently hospitalized in a critical condition, police said.

This was not the first violent incident related to the country’s growing political polarization.

Just a day before the shooting, two explosives were thrown into the crowd at a rally for Lula, as da Silva is popular.

At another rally, Lula was also heard thanking a local councilor arrested in 2018 for attempted assassination against a man who insulted the former president.

In a statement on its official website on Sunday, the Workers’ Party described Arruda as a “victim of intolerance, hatred and political violence” and accused President Bolsonaro of “hate speech” that encourages followers to act recklessly. The party is considering requesting a federal investigation into the incident, press officer Ricardo Amaral told CNN on Monday.

Lula also tweeted on Sunday that the assassination was motivated by “hate speech” promoted by an “irresponsible president”.

“We reject any form of support from those who commit violence against opponents,” Bolsonaro tweeted, retweeting a message he sent in 2018 without directly referring to the incident. His statement also accused the “Left” of having an “undisputed history of violent episodes”.

Bolsonaro has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting. Speaking to his supporters on Monday, he dismissed the incident as “a fight between two people”, lamenting that Garanjo is widely described as one of his supporters, or “Bolsonaristas”.

“You saw what happened yesterday [on Saturday], isn’t it? A fight between two people in Foz do Iguaçu. ‘Bolsonarista’ what have you. Now, no one is saying if Adelio is affiliated with PSOL?” he said, referring to a 2018 attack when a man affiliated with left-wing parties stabbed him during a campaign rally.

Bolsonaro has long been accused of fomenting hostility against the Workers’ Party. During a campaign rally in Acre state in 2018, the then-presidential candidate infamously picked up a tripod and pretended it was a gun: “Let’s machine gun the supporters of the Workers’ Party of Acre.”

Brazil’s top election official Luiz Edson Fachin previously warned that the risk of unrest in the upcoming polls was “more severe” than the January 6, 2021 coup, when American rioters violently attacked the US Capitol ahead of the 2020 election. was stolen

“Brazilian society will hold a mirror in front of itself on October 2. If it wants a war of all against all or democracy,” Fachin said.