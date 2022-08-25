New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden will travel to Maryland on Thursday to attend a rally organized by the Democratic National Committee as he tries to boost the Democratic Party’s morale ahead of November’s midterm elections, a day after announcing a $300 billion student loan handout.

The event — which will include speeches from the state’s top party leaders and candidates — will be held at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC, in Montgomery County.

Biden’s Maryland appearance also came a day after his party’s major legislative victories in Congress, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and a plan to get taxpayers to foot a $300 billion bill. Student loan brochures For millions of Americans.

Millions of democrats received higher education under Biden during the pre-campaign student loan handout

Speakers have been arranged to speak in this program Fox 5 reportedBiden, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. and the Democratic nominee for Rep. Jaime Raskin, D-Md.

The Rockville City Police Department said Biden, who plans to tout recent achievements from his administration and his party on Wednesday, will be in Rockville for an event from 4 pm ET to 8 pm ET, and “only invited and registered guests will be allowed. Access the event.”

As previously reported, Biden’s plan would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, but extend the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of the year.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

According to The Penn Wharton Budget Model A maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion one time.

Biden’s state visit comes as Republicans seek to regain control of the House amid record inflation and other economic burdens on Americans, including higher gasoline and food prices.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Republicans need a net gain of five seats in the midterm elections to regain the majority control of the House they lost in 2018.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this story.