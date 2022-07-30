New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dangerous heat will persist in the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

The long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that could match or break record temperatures.

Extreme heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect for the region, with more than 17 million people on alert.

According to Fox Weather, Portland, Oregon broke its old daily high-temperature record of 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, reaching 102 degrees.

Records were broken by Redmond, Oregon and Seattle, Washington There too.

Sweltering heat is forecast again on Saturday, with Seattle possibly reaching 95 degrees.

Cooling centers have opened in several areas in western Washington.

The number of heat-related 911 calls in Portland has tripled recently, according to a spokeswoman for the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management.

“We’re reaching the most critical point in this heat emergency,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday.

On Wednesday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said at least three people have died from suspected hyperthermia.

A fourth death was suspected to be caused by the heat in Umatilla County, the state agency told KGW-TV.

About 800 people died in the summer of 2021 in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a heat wave.

Extreme conditions reached northern California, where readings reached 114 degrees on Thursday.

An upper ridge responsible for the heat will move east over the northern and central plains next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.