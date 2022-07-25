New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A grass fire destroyed several homes in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs on Tuesday amid triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions.

A charred field can be seen next to a freeway in southeast Dallas as several homes caught fire on the outer edge of a subdivision.

According to Fox 4 Dallas, at least 14 homes were destroyed, though the fire is still spreading and that number could change.

There were no immediate injuries and it is unclear what caused the fire.

Temperatures hit 103 degrees Monday afternoon in Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.