American sailor Herbert Jacobson will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, decades after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony is the result of a decade-long effort to identify Jacobson’s remains and will take place 80 years after the then 21-year-old’s death. Jacobson was among 400 sailors and marines killed on the USS Oklahoma when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

“It’s an unsolved mystery and it gives us an idea of ​​what happened to Burt, where he is and finally being laid to rest after being listed as unknown for so long,” Brad MacDonald’s nephew. Jacobson told Fox 32.

Jacobson grew up in Grayslake, Illinois before joining the Navy. MacDonald says a friend of Jacobson told him he was probably “asleep in his bunk and died before he knew the war was on. But we don’t really know,” according to Fox 32 .

Last year, America marked 80 years since the Pearl Harbor attack.

Eighty years ago today at 7:48 a.m. local time, the Pearl Harbor attack was a stunning military attack against the United States by the Imperial Japanese Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. That attack led the United States to enter World War II in the Pacific and European theaters.

The attack killed 2,403 US personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 US Navy ships, including eight battleships, according to the National World War II Museum.

Maureen McKee contributed to this report.