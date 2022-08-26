‘A Crazy Moment’: Given a second chance, Orioles rookie makes history with first career home run

BALTIMORE – Kyle Stowers’ first career home run ball was retrieved from the Camden Yards center field stands by Baltimore Orioles teammate Keegan Akin, who had not yet had time to present the masterpiece to the rookie outfielder late Thursday.

If it goes to the podium in his San Diego home, Stowers might want to add Adam Engel to the show.

The fates of two developing young players and a pair of playoff teams collided Thursday night, in terrible fashion for the Chicago White Sox and exhilarating, exhausting, if you can believe it, for the Orioles.

And that has become a tradition in this wonderful season.

Down to his team’s final strike, Stowers ripped a 2-out, two-strike hanging curveball from the All-Star off Liam Hendricks for a game-tying homer, setting the stage for an 11-inning, 4-3 victory over the White Sox. .

August Stowers’ homer capped a sequence that had begun just moments earlier, when the rookie, recalled for 19, was 0 in his last 13, but the rookie, 0 in his last 13, fouled off Hendricks’ pitch down the left field line, where Engel – for the game’s special defense. Reasons – Made a long sprint for the ball and tracked it in half a second.

One is too many.

Engel told reporters the ball “came at me a little bit” and bloop, it came out of his glove. The 13,905 fans murmured approval, perhaps as fate intervened for a club that had just two hits and zero runs over the last seven innings.

Hendrix helped the cause. Instead of pumping another fastball at the rookie, he tried to bury a curveball and let it go. And Stowers, miraculously, left the yard.

His 404-foot drive tied the game 3-3 and made history: Stowers became the first Oriole since Rich Coggins in 1973 to hit a tying first major league home run in the ninth inning or later.

And it inspired delirium from the basepaths to the dugout.

“I blacked out a little bit,” Stowers recalled in vain.

“I think he’s getting around the bases,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Outfielder Anthony Santander says: “The place is going to collapse. It was very exciting, a crazy moment. And that’s the whole time I called it over my head and it gave us a chance to win the game later.

Santander would take care of it themselves with a fly ball single with runners on the corners to Jake Dykeman to score an automatic runner. But the man who closed the gap from Stowers to Santander stole the show once again.

Felix Bautista, the hulking rookie reliever who assumed duties earlier this month, continued a stellar campaign by striking out six consecutive White Sox in the 10th and 11th innings, striking out an automatic runner at second in two games and lowering his ERA to 1.62.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman may be ahead of Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez in the Rookie of the Year race; Hyde thinks the two can have company.

“He’s definitely got to be considered as our catcher,” said Hyde of Bautista, whose two innings were a career high and marked his first five-out save two nights earlier. Bautista is second in the AL in batting average (.163).

“What Felix has done all season has been incredible, playing all the different roles. It shows how lucky we are to have Him. “

The White Sox are anything but. They’ve played sluggishly all season, and Thursday night’s game was a gut punch: Chicago tied with Minnesota for second in the AL Central, 3½ games behind Cleveland and fifth in the three-team wild card derby. Thus to vault three teams to reach the postseason.

“It’s never a good feeling,” Hendricks told reporters, “but especially in a game like today we’re grinding.”

The Orioles, after losing 110 games a season ago and at least 108 over the past four seasons, are suddenly 65-59. They are just three games out of a playoff spot that only the Mariners can catch.

And if they stay in this race the highly unlikely milestone moment will be massive.

“To do it at home, super cool,” Stowers, 24, said of his first career homer. “To do it in a high-leverage moment in a really good pitcher to give this team more life and win the game, I couldn’t have asked for a better moment.”