For decades, the National Guard has served as the backbone of saving Americans across the country in times of crisis.

Whether it’s helping coordinate hurricane responses, training our allies overseas, responding to civil unrest at home, fighting wildfires or setting up COVID-19 field hospitals and treating patients – they’re there for us.

But when the next crisis hits our shores, America will have fewer men and women to defend it.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on June 30 marked an arbitrary deadline for members of the National Guard and Reserves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the Department of Defense establishing a uniform procedure under which service members can be exempted.

If Secretary Austin were to implement this order on service members who choose not to be vaccinated for personal health reasons or religious exemptions, the National Guard would be disabled.

To date, an estimated 60,000 National Guard and reservists have not been vaccinated, and the pending decision by the Biden administration could punish service members on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

As a congressman and a National Guard colonel – who has had Covid-19 and been vaccinated – I cannot imagine a more reckless decision than to reprimand the thousands of National Guard members who answered the call of duty.

Our current military posture is also unaffordable.

Currently, every branch of the US military is struggling to recruit men and women to join its ranks. This year is shaping up to be one of the worst recruiting years for our military since the Vietnam War.

Whether it’s the implementation of a vaccine mandate on our troops, the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, or increased awareness through mandatory seminars and training, our military is shrinking.

With China’s massive military build-up in Ukraine and our recruitment conflict on the Russian warpath, our national security cannot afford to risk having personnel unprepared to fight another war or deal with an emergency at home.

While the Biden administration makes its decision, the Guard and Reserves are not allowed to participate in training exercises or war games. This greatly reduces the combat capability of National Guard units if they must be activated for combat overseas or for a natural disaster. We pride ourselves on having the best-trained military in the world, and keeping them at home leaves us less prepared for the next military venture or a large-scale domestic crisis.

Additionally, these guards are withheld from service pay and are not paid their retirement benefits.

Many proponents of the vaccine mandate will point to existing requirements that require service members to receive other vaccines in order to serve. Of course, it is important to have order and discipline in our ranks, and soldiers must follow orders. But leaders must reevaluate mandates as circumstances change.

The fact is that the Covid-19 vaccine was developed under an emergency order, and other mandated vaccines require decades of research to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Two things have changed since the Ordinance came into effect. First, the vaccine has been shown to reduce symptoms rather than stopping the spread. Second, thousands of National Guard and reservists have expressed serious reservations about the emergency development of the vaccine.

It is irresponsible to cripple our military, which consists mostly of healthy young men and women.

Many of these service members have already been infected with Covid-19, and last year’s defense bill specifically asked the department to consider whether past exposure leads to permanent antibody protection, which could lead to vaccine-like immunity.

If that conclusion holds – there is no reason to prevent service members from serving in uniform.

As hurricane and wildfire season approaches, it is imperative that our states have the necessary personnel to prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

President Biden and Secretary Austin have a decision to make. It shouldn’t be difficult.