A couple from Montana built their dream house, but it burned down in minutes

Enlarge this image toggle signature Lisa Holett

Lisa Holett

After 18 months of construction, Lisa and Steve Holett were almost ready to move into their dream home in Dayton, Montana. All their savings went to build a four-bedroom cabin on a hill above Flathead Lake.

It took one wildfire to burn it to the ground in minutes.

Elmo 2 Fire overtook 21 349 acres since July 29, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Last week, 150 residential buildings were evacuated. four main residences they are confirmed to have burned out.

On August 1, several people told the Holetts that because of the way the fire burned, it would not reach their home. They left to run some errands.

On the way back, the couple saw black smoke rising from their house. The two ran to their house. The sheriff followed them and said they had five minutes before they had to leave again. With the sheriff’s help, the Holetts said they only seized their dogs, passports, Lisa’s work computer, and a handful of clothes from the shed and apartment building they lived in while the house was being built. Both the camper and the barn were also destroyed.

According to Lisa, ten minutes after they left, they saw their house on fire.

Turning dreams into reality

Steve and Lisa Holett, in their 50s, bought land in Dayton in 2019 ahead of their retirement.

They lived in Austin, Texas at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa, who works for a semiconductor company, started working remotely so they were able to retire early.

To save money, they moved into a motorhome on their property, where Lisa worked at the kitchen table. During the winter months, the water regularly disappeared when the pipes froze, she said.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Lisa Holett

Lisa Holett

Meanwhile, Steve spent 12 to 15 hours a day building his dream home. A former prosecutor, he never took on such a project. He said he would watch YouTube videos at night on how to do things like wiring and roofing, and then do it the next day.

The goal of the Holetts was to ensure that housing payments would not be looming after retirement.

“So we took all our money, bought land – and every cent we had, [that went] home,” Steve told NPR. They paid cash for materials as often as they could.

“We saved and saved and saved for this dream,” Lisa said. “We haven’t taken a vacation in five years.”

Including the land, the Holetts said they invested nearly a million dollars in their property. Knowing that the area was at risk of wildfires, they invested $50,000 in a fireproof metal roof. Finished at the end of May.

According to Lisa, one of the most painful parts of the experience was the construction loan they took out for over $90,000. The loan was only a year old, and they planned to refinance it into a mortgage. But since they don’t have a home anymore, they won’t be able to get that mortgage.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Lisa Holett

Lisa Holett

The Holetts said the local bank had been incredibly accommodating — the bank president even offered them space for a van in his home — but the disaster means they’ll have to pay off their building loan much sooner than they planned. Not to mention they are paying for a house they will never live in.

Homeowners insurance is not available until the house is built. They said they could only insure the builders’ risks.

“It’s a weird little policy – it covers products without my 18 months of labor,” Steve said. “It will cover no more than a third of our savings.”

They had a small land loan left, so along with the construction loan, he said, the insurance money was gone. And they still have to buy back all the household items they use on a daily basis.

Community steps in to help with recovery efforts

Even 18 months after moving to the area, the Holetts feel supported by their community.

They initially resisted crowdfunding. Lisa’s former classmate started Campaign GoFundMe one way or another, and donations began to come in. By August 9, 426 donors had contributed a total of $42,521.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Lisa Holett

Lisa Holett

The Holetts were surprised to see so many unfamiliar names on the donation list.

“When I looked at the names, I knew maybe 30%. So those 70% are just a community or people who wanted to remain anonymous,” Lisa said.

She said they would write words of thanks to everyone who made a donation.

Local businesses are also doing their part by donating equipment to help clean up the fire. But the question remains where the Holetts will live in the long run.

“It’s so sad because there are certain things that I think, ‘Well, I want this in 20 years,'” Steve said. Knowing that one day he would need a woodworking shop, he spent extra time on such trifles as running wires where they were not yet needed.

“It’s just hours and hours and hours. Useless. Gone. It doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s just sad. Because, you know, I knew every hole, every screw, everything in this house.

The Holetts are still not sure what will happen next. Currently, while they live in a garage apartment owned by a friend’s neighbor, they are looking for housing for themselves and their two dogs for next year. They said they didn’t have the budget to rebuild their dream home and they weren’t sure they wanted to build something smaller on the same lot and be reminded daily of what they lost.

Because he spent so much time building their house, Steve worries about living in a smaller version that doesn’t match what he originally created.

However, he is starting to feel more and more that the new home will be a symbol of how their community has helped them, so it will be associated with good memories.