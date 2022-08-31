A couple accused of plotting to plant bombs in the British Columbia Legislature in 2013 sued the police

John Nuttall and Amanda Corodi, who were under a lengthy RCMP terrorist investigation in 2013, sued several members of the investigation team, federal prosecutors in their case, and the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

The lawsuit was filed in British Columbia’s Supreme Court on Monday.

Nuttall and Corodi, who at the time were recent converts to Islam, spent months plotting terrorist attacks with undercover investigators. Ultimately, they decided to target the British Columbia Legislature during the 2013 Canada Day celebration.

CCTV footage released during their trial showed the couple making pressure cooker bombs in a Delta, B.C. hotel room and then planting the devices at the legislature before the festivities began.

The bombs didn’t explode.

John Nuttall and Amanda Corodi appear in police surveillance files released during their trial. The two were found guilty or charged with terrorism by a jury, but the trial judge found that the police had lured them into a trap and ordered a stay of the trial, meaning that a guilty verdict was never reached. (SHS)

In their lawsuit, the couple allege that the investigation was a “travesty of justice”, echoing the language of the British Columbia Court of Appeal’s decision in their case, which upheld the British Columbia Supreme Court’s ruling that police had lured Nuttall and Corodi into a trap.

Although the jury found the two guilty of terrorism, the proceedings were suspended and no conviction was reached.

In their lawsuit, Nuttall and Corodi allege that the defendants’ misconduct caused them serious harm, including imprisonment, emotional stress, mental trauma, and damage to their reputation.

The lawsuit alleges federal prosecutors Peter Eccles and Sharon Steele “acted with malice in the form of willful and misuse of the Crown’s office.”

The couple is seeking charter, general, special and punitive damages, as well as costs and interest, although amounts are not included in the lawsuit. Statutory damages are awarded as compensation for violation of the plaintiff’s statutory rights and to deter government agents from future violations.

“They say there would be no conspiracy if not for the actions of the RCMP, and they say the RCMP violated their rights,” said Nathan Muirhead, a lawyer representing the couple.

“John and Amanda were unfairly imprisoned for over three years. They say their physical and mental health suffered during the trial. will follow them for the rest of his life.

None of the defendants filed a response to the claim.

