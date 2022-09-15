New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While some Democrats are blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, one county official said less than a year ago that he would “love” to see the area become home to immigrants.

Sen. Keith Chatinover, a progressive county commissioner for Dukes County, Mass., where Martha’s Vineyard is located, is pushing the bill for Democrat-led areas like Martha’s Vineyard. This statement was made in response to Ted Cruz. Ports of entry for processing immigrants from the southern border.

“I would love to see Martha’s Vineyard become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but don’t know what Senator Cruz is talking about with the ‘border crisis,'” Chatinover told MVTimes in October 2021.

Now that the immigrants have arrived on Martha’s Vineyard, not everyone there is very happy about it.

Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Democratic State Rep. Dylan Fernandez slammed DeSantis, telling MVTimes that he thinks it’s “very inhumane for one man to use human beings — men, women and children” as “political pawns.”

Fernandez said limited housing availability on Martha’s Vineyard may require some migrants to be moved to an “off-island location.”

Chatinover, meanwhile, stuck to his previous position of welcoming the immigrants, but he disagreed with how DeSantis sent them away.

DeSantis said the Florida government has funds available to bus illegal immigrants from outside his state

“Again, Vineyarders support refugee resettlement – we can’t help them adequately without prior notice,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding that using the chaos of the situation to “prove a point” was a “gross disregard” for human rights. .

DeSantis press secretary Brian Griffin criticized the response from the left, saying their anger was misplaced.

“The left’s outrage at border policies that encourage human trafficking and dangerous treks across Central America — but at chartered flights to their own doorsteps — speaks volumes,” he said.