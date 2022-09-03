A ‘cool’ path for aspiring Canadian filmmakers to a TIFF premiere

Nine years ago, V. T. Nayani had the idea for a film. Four years later, she received her first piece of funding.

On September 9, her debut feature film took place. This place its world premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival, one of eight Canadian feature films in the Discovery Festival Series.

It’s been a long road for the film’s producer, Stephanie Sonny Hooker. After principal photography, the team realized they were missing some footage; it took another two years to find a bit more money to film some pickup scenes. “Hats and wigs were involved,” Hooker said. Now, she says the couple “still yell every day and cry in line at the grocery store” about turning it into a TIFF.

This place is a love story about two women who deal with a difficult family legacy set in Toronto.

Canadian filmmakers can spend years on journeys full of drama and risk, like the ones they tell on screen, trying to navigate the world of Canadian film financing as aspiring feature film directors and producers.

Be strategic

Also at TIFF this year will be the participation of Joseph Amenta. Soft , the story of three Toronto queer kids and their friendship over the course of one summer. In coming up with this idea, Amenta knew what level of commitment was required. “It had to be something that I was passionate about enough to face the hurdles of microbudgeting,” they said.

One of the first obstacles is finding funding. Six months after start Soft, Amenta began working with a pair of producers, Alexandra Roberts and Danny Sedor.

There is a lot of strategic talk at this early stage about maximizing the film’s chances of getting grant funding, Roberts said.

“It’s really a program,” she said. “You’re talking about how we can optimize our chances of getting something like Talent to Watch.”

Seven films on TIFF, including This place as well as Soft, received support from Telefilm Talent to Watch Program which provides funding for films whose key creative personnel (screenwriter, director, producer) have never been involved in the making of a feature film before.

Mehernaz Lentin, Telefilm’s national director of feature films for the English market, says the fund is very competitive and there is no one-size-fits-all formula for films that are successful.

“We want to support the stories that all viewers at home and around the world embody,” she said.

At that time Soft as well as This place Having received funding from the program, the maximum grant was $125,000, but Telefilm has since doubled that amount to $250,000 for future projects.

Amenta was part of a group of filmmakers who worked with Telefilm to propose changes to Talent to Watch back in 2020.

“Ultimately they needed to make this change because they realized there wasn’t enough money to make a film ethically, especially when they were expecting those films to get into festivals like TIFF,” they said.

“In the past, it was an opportunity for filmmakers to experiment, but it was also an opportunity for well-connected, financially secure filmmakers to create art.”

Rent and products

Those first dollars could disappear quickly, Hooker said. “That first part of the money you get is enough to not make a movie,” she said. “You really need those second, third, fourth … those other chunks of money.”

The only place the grant money didn’t go was in the pockets of the filmmakers.

“We didn’t see a dime,” Amenta said. “We have reinvested all of our royalties. So it’s a by-product of our desire to do something strong and the need to reinvest.”

Roberts says that this is expected by the sponsors. “They want to see that you are investing in the film and that you believe in the product that you are going to present to the world,” she said.

However, it may perpetuate the barriers that people who can’t support themselves while making their films can’t afford to get inside, says Roberts.

“Unless you have the ability to finance yourself in some other way. And when I say finance yourself, I mean paying rent and groceries.”

To succeed despite the logistical challenges of microbudget filmmaking, Nayani says, you need to be prepared for the hype.

“This is a very difficult industry in Canada. If you don’t want to do it, you won’t last very long.”

International Opportunities

Another Canadian TIFF debut is Sophie Jarvis. Until the branches bend , The action takes place in a cannery in the Okanagan, where they encountered invasive insect species. Jarvis was born and raised in Vancouver but gained Swiss citizenship thanks to her grandfather.

While Jarvis was at the Berlin Film Festival for her role as production designer on The body remembers when the world split she managed to contact a group of Swiss producers.

“I didn’t even think they would take the time to meet us, but we ended up having a really fun drink that turned into a dinner that turned into a dessert that turned into just the best day we ever just hung out with them. ” Jarvis said.

These connections blossomed and opened new doors for Until the branches benddespite being located in rural British Columbia.

“Even though the topic is not very Swiss… the fact that I am Swiss… we have a connection with Switzerland that opens up a lot more funding opportunities,” she said. Like most Canadians co-production, they were able to shoot in Canada and then do most of the post-production in Switzerland using Swiss dollars and talent.

The film also received development funding from Bell’s. out of production Harold Greenberg Foundation and money from Telefilm, CRAVE and Creative BC. Jarvis believes that the amount of grants available in Canada makes it a unique location for filmmaking.

“There are opportunities to get the job done, they’re somewhat closed, but they’re there,” she said, although she notes that she’s curious to see what can happen to make the first feature experience feel less “patchwork.”

Community in filmmaking

Per Soft Producer Sedore, the most important thing in creating a project is the connection between the directors.

“You can’t do a project like this on such a tight budget, without a really deep relationship,” he said.

This place Director Nayani says peer support has helped her get through difficult times.

“It has saved me a few times over the last 12 years when people have said, ‘Don’t give up, you’re just on the edge,’” she said. “You have to build a community because these institutions will not always be supported.”

One way to forge this relationship is to make short films, which is often a requirement for a novice filmmaker seeking a grant. Bye This place producer Hooker believes that the idea of ​​a pipeline from short to feature can be over-romanticized, she believes that the connections made on set are of real value.

“Make it short. Not only because it’s your creative genius… but also because you need to meet people and you need to go out and get to festivals,” she said.

TIFF and the journey after it

Nayani and Hooker say they hope to sell the film to a distributor and be able to tell potential partners about their next projects.

Team behind Soft from the very beginning were aimed at TIFF.

“We have been thinking about TIFF since December 2018,” said Roberts.

Amenta believes that the waiting game and the expectations associated with festivals are part of a process that has received little attention.

“There was a minute when we really thought we might even have made it to Cannes and it was just amazing,” they said, noting that a rough cut of the film was shortlisted for two programs at the French festival. “It can really play with your mind. You work hard on something, you want it to be visible,

The arrival at TIFF also highlights the sacrifices that Amenta and other rookie directors have had to make to get there.

“Even now I don’t have a dollar in my bank account, but I guess it’s a by-product of the premiere at TIFF.”