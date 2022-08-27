New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied there was ever a planned raid Thursday, saying she met with members of a group that helped get her son back legally after reaching out for help. But they didn’t do social media.

Cynthia Abakug’s attorney said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home in 2019, including allowing a military veteran she had never met to sleep in her bed to protect her and accusing social workers on social media. Sell ​​them.

Yet Public Defender Ara Ohanian urged jurors to acquit her, saying there was no evidence Abakag planned the raid or took any steps to try to follow her.

“She committed no crime,” he said during closing arguments at Abakug’s trial in Castle Rock, south of Denver.

Earlier in the day, Abakug testified that the group told her it wanted to reform the family court system and promised to help her file papers to get her son back after reaching out for help on social media. But she said it was a scam with members interested in stealing money raised online to help parents who have lost custody of their children.

She did not describe the group involved with QAnon but said she heard references to the conspiracy theory from people she met through her online activism.

After finding the lock on the rear sliding glass door of her townhome in Parker broken, a supporter she met arranged to send a veteran to stay with her, sleeping on a sofa with a view of the door, she said.

“My anxiety had subsided and I was trying to hold on to hope that I would get my son back,” she said.

Ebakg said she bought a gun at the time because she feared for her safety but never took it to an appointment for a training class and never fired it, she said.

Abkag said the man she allowed to stay with her, who has not been charged, coordinated with others to take her to a “safe house” after her 16-year-old daughter told authorities she feared her mother was working with QAnon supporters. Kidnap her brother. Abakag said that after social workers also removed the girl from her home in September 2019, she and the man left, suggesting he had held her against her will. Abakag said her phone was taken from her and she was kept in a hotel for three months.

She did not discuss any other details at this time but she was found in Montana, where she was arrested on December 30, 2019 after leaving her home.

Abacag is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony, as well as child abuse. Authorities say she lied to doctors about her son’s health problems, causing him to undergo unnecessary procedures, and told staff at his school that he was having seizures, had trouble walking and swallowing, and was dying. The boy has not had any medical problems since being placed in foster care in May 2019, Chief Deputy Gary Dawson said.

The prosecution’s abduction case is largely based on the account of Abakag’s daughter. The girl testified that she didn’t think her mother knew where the foster home was and didn’t think her mother was going to use a gun as part of the raid.

Ohanian said the girl assumed the patron was a Cuenon supporter but Ohanian said he was not.

Many QAnon supporters believe that former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies in the so-called deep state to expose a group of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters who secretly run the world.

Conspiracy theories were not a major focus during the trial. Abkag said she heard the reference when talking to people she met online. Police said a rubber bracelet bearing the phrase used by QAnon supporters, Storm is Upon Us, as well as a website known for its posts about QAnon, were found at Abacag’s home. Abakag said she received the bracelets after attending an event invited by one of the people she met through her online activities.

Abakag’s attorneys have denied there is any evidence she lied about her son’s condition and sought unnecessary treatment, referred to as medical child abuse. They say other family members saw him having seizures and suggested that some of his other health problems were side effects of drugs prescribed to treat seizures. He was being weaned off the drug when he was removed from Abakug’s custody.