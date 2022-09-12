New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aurora, Colorado, Councilwoman Danielle Zurinsky believes she faces an isolated “political attack” after she was put on trial earlier this year for allegedly inappropriately touching her own toddler.

A few months later, not only was she cleared by investigators of any wrongdoing, but she discovered that dozens of other parents in the area had been targeted by a social worker who reportedly worked to separate families under false accusations.

“If it hadn’t happened to me, this would have continued. It wasn’t an isolated incident. Initially, I thought it was very much a political attack,” Councilwoman Danielle Zurinsky told Fox News Digital in a phone interview. Thursday.

“I discovered that this was not a completely isolated incident. [Former Arapahoe DHS employee Robin Niceta] Been doing it for years,” she argued.

Jurinsky first encountered the name Robin Niceta, a former social worker with the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, when she was called to the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office in April, she said. A council woman accused of sexually abusing her 2-year-old son has already been cleared at trial – a claim reported on an anonymous tip line.

The tip was made on Jan. 28, a day after the councilwoman went on a radio show to speak out against then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, describing the city’s top cop as “trashy.” Zurinsky, an outspoken supporter of police, said in an interview that Aurora was “not safe,” citing dozens of shootings that month, understaffing of police officers and a police chief who threw “police officers under the bus.”

As police departments across the country fell from the defunding of the police movement in the summer of 2020, there were problems with declining morale among officers and mass desertions.

“I campaigned on rebuilding our police department, we’re not going to defund this police department. We’re going to defund and rebuild this police department,” Zurinsky explained to Fox News Digital. “And I went to find out what the problems were.” She said she spoke to “hundreds of officers” and all signs “pointed to this police chief.”

As a city councilwoman, she demanded the police chief be fired, she told Fox News.

Unbeknownst to her, the police chief was dating Niceta at the time, and Zurinsky soon faced accusations of her child. Niceta and the former police chief parted ways.

The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services immediately opened an investigation and cleared Jurinski of any wrongdoing. Zurinsky said she believes the tip was in retaliation for her critical comment about Wilson.

Wilson was eventually fired from her job in April following the fallout over the death of Elijah McClain, a black teenager who died in a 2019 police encounter. Aurora’s city manager cited departmental mismanagement and low morale among officers for Wilson’s firing.

Fox News Digital spoke to Wilson by phone last Monday, who previously released a statement saying she “had nothing to do with the allegations in the affidavit.”

“I don’t want anything [Niceta],” Wilson said, adding that they are no longer a couple and referring Fox News Digital to her attorneys for further comment.

Niceta resigned from her position as a social worker for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services in May after accusations poured in that she was eventually arrested on charges of retaliating against an elected official and making a false report.

An arrest affidavit said the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department made a tip against Zurinsky from Niceta’s personal cell phone and computer records showed Niceta researched the tip line number and Zurinsky’s address, the Gazette reported.

Niceta is now at the center of complaints from about 40 parents in the area who have reported a pattern of misbehavior.

Zurinsky filed a lawsuit last month that seeks class-action status to bring justice to families who allege Niceta used her role as a social worker to tear families apart.

The lawsuit names the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services Child and Adult Protective Services, Niceta, the department’s division manager, as a former employee of the department, and the Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners as defendants.

Through the defendants’ activities and conduct, “dozens, hundreds (or more) of Arapahoe County families, sometimes permanently, based on unconstitutionally improper investigations, perjured testimony by Arapahoe County employees, contends that the evidence introduced by Arapahoe County employees in investigative and judicial proceedings, and a clearly unexplained, unreasonable and unjustified desire to separate or attempt to separate children from their parents or other guardians.”

The former social worker is accused of making sexual advances toward women she was actively pursuing in her role as a social worker and, according to the lawsuit, attempting to separate children from those women’s families if they rejected her advances.

“According to the client, when Niceta told the mother that she had gift cards to give to the mother when she visited her child, she gave her personal cell phone number and asked her to come to her private residence to collect the gift cards. Upon arrival, Niceta invited the target of the investigation to her home, offered her an alcoholic drink,” the suit prepared. attorney Elliott Singer said last month. “Once this member of the class clearly rejected the sexual advances, Niceta essentially turned on her and did everything in her power to make sure the child was removed forever.”

An Arapahoe County spokesperson told Fox News Digital that county leaders are “just as horrified and concerned as our community about Robin Niceta’s alleged criminal actions.”

“There are many checks and balances in the child protection system to eliminate false accusations. We are confident in our ability to protect children from abuse and neglect in our county and at the same time preserve the rights of parents and guarantee due process. . All allegations of child abuse and neglect are subject to state laws and regulations. Compliance is thoroughly evaluated and investigated by multiple layers of human services, education, medical, mental health and legal professionals,” the spokesperson said.

“When disputes arise during these investigations, all parties have the right to have their case heard by a judge or jury and also have the right to appeal. There is also a state-mandated process for reviewing complaints we receive about closed cases, and we act on those evaluations’ conclusions as necessary.”

The county said it had not yet reviewed all of the allegations in the recent complaints and argued that “many of them draw conclusions without citing factual specifics.” “The county knows of no evidence of widespread misconduct by caseworkers and other professionals at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, despite what is alleged in the complaints,” the spokesperson said.

Niceta was also named in a federal lawsuit filed Aug. 14 alleging she and other employees of the Arapahoe County DHS separated a 14-year-old deaf Muslim girl from her family “based solely on intentional cultural assumptions and prejudice.”

The Denver Post reported that the teenager was fired after her American Sign Language interpreter reported to social services officials that her 21-year-old cousin was sexually abusing her and that her family planned to send her back to Africa to be stoned to death. .

The girl was separated for a year before the courts returned her home with her family.

“At the time of the removal, Niceta falsely reported that she obtained oral authorization from the court to remove the child, stating that she needed to separate the child from her family because of her own perceptions of their conduct,” according to the lawsuit, according to the Denver Post.

Niceta also faces an FBI investigation into whether she used her position as a caseworker to file a false police report against an ex-partner to gain custody of a child, the Gazette reported.

“Except in rare circumstances, the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” the FBI told Fox News Digital when asked to confirm the investigation. “Generally, when we intervene, we review the facts of the situation to determine whether a federal criminal violation is likely. Such a review does not necessarily initiate an investigation. When an investigation is warranted and a violation of a federal law is determined, those findings are forwarded to the appropriate U.S. Attorney’s Office, which proceeds with charges. Decide whether to go or not.”

If a review conducted by the agency finds no federal violations, the case may be referred to local law enforcement departments, an FBI spokesman said. During such reviews conducted by the FBI, many individuals may be interviewed, but the agency does not confirm or deny specific contacts to protect their privacy.

Zurinsky told Fox News Digital that she was also contacted by the FBI over the reported investigation, but was unsure of the “extent of their investigation.”

Niceta’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Zurinsky told Fox News Digital that he believes the allegations against DHS are part of a “nationally systemic” problem.

“A lot of people who have had their children taken are put under automatic gag orders. So they’re not even allowed to start talking about it,” Zurinsky said.

“Communities definitely need to be aware of this. And the people I see most targeted are our poor communities. And it’s not fair,” Zurinsky said. “Nationwide, elected officials at every level of government need to be aware of this … and start making it a priority. We need national legislation.”