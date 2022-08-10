New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A coalition of charter schools filed a lawsuit Monday against the US Department of Education over the Biden administration’s new rules for how charter schools qualify for federal grants.

The Michigan Association of Public School Academies and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute in Ohio filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, alleging that the Department of Education is violating a 2015 expansion of the federal Charter Schools Program (CSP) by placing more eligibility requirements on schools applying for grants.

“Unfortunately, the US Department of Education is turning the administration’s apparent hostility toward charter schools into an unconstitutional rule that robs needy students of educational opportunities,” the lawsuit read.

CSP has awarded federal grants to state education agencies and other qualified applicants since 1994. In 2015, Congress reauthorized the CSP and maintained its $440 million in funding in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

“Currently, charter school laws enacted by 44 states and the District of Columbia allow 7,700 schools nationwide to serve 3.4 million students and 206,000 teachers,” reports the Federalist Society.

The Biden administration’s new rule requires applicants to provide a “community impact analysis,” including high enrollment in existing public schools, and to obtain approval from existing public schools.

Other provisions include that applicants “must show that they are not serving too many students from ethnic minorities,” according to the Pacific Legal Foundation.

Corey DeAngelis of the American Federation for Children told Fox News Digital that the Biden administration has waged a war on parents with these charter school rules.

“The administration is protecting the teachers’ union monopoly at the expense of families — and using the heavy hand of the federal government to do so,” DeAngelis said.

“These provisions are basically a kickback to teacher unions, which largely back left-wing politicians like Biden. 99.997% of the American Federation of Teachers’ campaign contributions, for example, went to Democrats in 2022, according to Open Secrets.”

A new Gallup poll found that only 28% of Americans say they have a great deal of trust or confidence in public schools, up from 41% in 2020 and 29% in 2019.