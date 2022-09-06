A city in Texas gets its portrait on a bunker

Enlarge this image City of McKinney

I’ve always liked silos. Exotic for this Manhattan. But the artist Guido van Helten obsessed with them. He made canvases from them for giant murals in Iowa, Arkansas, Finland, Jordan, Denmark and his native Australia. He often refers to old, abandoned bunkers in small towns. The latter, in McKinney, Texas, once held grain. Now the bunker’s eight canisters introduce passers-by (and locals) to the spirit and people of the place.

Van Helten begins by interviewing and photographing residents. “I meet people, I try to understand the character of this place.” He looks through hundreds of black-and-white photographs, “choosing which ones are suitable for the room.” And then he picks out maybe 20 pictures and puts the pieces together to draw on a 90-foot-tall bunker.

Photos of his project are suggestive of silos. They are landmarks. They mean preservation, food, security. They keep the future. And by painting some of them with powerful, evocative images, he made them literal signs of his home.

A mural by Van Helten in Texas depicts several McKinneys at the city’s June 10 celebration. “People interact,” he says, “moving and walking. It shows the layers.”





The main figure is a pretty young African-American woman with her arm behind her back and looking over her shoulder at the audience. This is an unconscious look. She is comfortable where she is.

The muralist has themes for his silo art: public housing, education, desegregation. For McKinney, the theme is Community. The city is changing. Its population jumped from 35,000 to 210,000 in just a few years. Mostly a Republican, with a lot of civic pride. It’s about 30 miles from Dallas, off Highway 5, once the main route north or south. Mayor George Fuller and other city leaders believe the bunkers can bring together McKinney’s white, black and Hispanic population. And attract tourists. “We saw this as an amazing opportunity,” the mayor says.

The McKinney economy is diverse: it includes Raytheon, a large copper wire company, hospitals, technology. Plus a proud production history. Once there was a mill, a cotton factory. “We were the candy capital,” Mayor Fuller proudly notes. “At one point we were the jeans capital of the world.” More mayoral pride. “We did it all here in McKinney, Texas.”

In the historic center of the city, you will now find many private businesses and restaurants, as well as a focus on the arts. galleries. Musicians. And now the really stunning painted bunkers by Guido van Helten are a tribute to the past of this place and a powerful new act of artistic preservation.

Almost done, except for the question this reporter just had to ask.

— Do you make good bourbon?

“Yes, we do! We also make great beer.”

It sounds like they actually did it all in McKinney, Texas.