A city in New Jersey achieved zero road deaths in 4 years thanks to quick and effective ideas.

In January 2019, Sarah Risser sat in the passenger seat as her son Henry Zitlow drove them from Minnesota to Michigan on a ski trip. They were on the Wisconsin highway when an oncoming pickup truck that was towing too much weight swerved into their lane.

Sara survived the collision. Henry is not. He was 18 years old.

It’s a terrible story, but Risser knows it’s also common. Over the past 16 years, the number of road fatalities has increased. In 2021 Approximately 43,000 people have died in car accidents in the US. – 10.5% more than in 2020.

However, in some parts of the country, efforts driven by both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers veer in the other direction. And Hoboken, New Jersey, has not had a single road traffic death in four years.

Simple Measures

Hoboken is a city of about 60,000 people located within sight of Manhattan, across the Hudson River. His achievement in preventing road deaths comes down to simple measures, city officials say.

Hoboken Transportation and Parking Director Ryan Sharp said the city has rolled out a number of initiatives to make certain intersections and roads safer – things he called quick implementation, high impact solutions.

“Things like trying to improve cornering visibility by doing what we call daylighting,” he said. “So it could be installing something as simple as what we call a vertical dividing pole or flexible pole. These poles are installed within 25 feet of crosswalks, and they physically restrict car parking directly across from the crosswalk.”



These daylighting solutions eliminate blind spots for vehicles at intersections so they can see any cyclists, pedestrians or other vehicles as they approach, pass or turn.

“One thing you won’t see is what’s called a leading walking interval,” Sharpe said. “And basically this means that we have programmed our traffic lights to give pedestrians a few seconds of advantage when they enter a crosswalk during their pedestrian phase without having to worry about vehicles turning.”

This allows pedestrians to take their place at the crosswalk before any impatient driver tries to turn.

But while the practical solutions may be simple, the implementation can be much more complex. Hoboken has several factors working in its favor that make good use of things like daylight and leading walking distance.

2020 census 60,419 people in an area of ​​about two square miles, making it one of the most populous cities in the country. The denser the city, the higher the traffic, people drive less, and the speed limits are lower.

Political will also plays a role. The Director of Transportation and Parking may be looking to install daylighting solutions, but this will not happen unless the government is willing to allocate funds.

Many leaders have publicly committed to Vision Zero, which is based on the Swedish road safety concept of eliminating all road traffic fatalities. Lea Schaum, executive director and founder of the nonprofit Vision Zero Network, says every city in America, even Hoboken, could do better.

“We have to make sure that the chosen people, the chosen people understand that Vision Zero is not a slogan,” she said. “This is not a slogan. It’s not even just a program, you know, it’s not something you put on top of things. This is literally a paradigm shift in how we do business when it comes to transportation.”

Accountability Management

Schaum said there are certain criteria for a city to be included in the Vision Zero network.

“The city has a commitment on the part of its top elected leader, such as a mayor or city manager, to set a goal, such as zero deaths from traffic accidents or serious injuries by a certain date,” she said. “We are forcing them to set a date so that they have a plan, so that the plan has a timeline, actions, results, so that it has an equity component for racial equality and income equality.”

Implementing this plan on a large enough scale is something that few cities are doing, she said. And how accountability to Vision Zero is measured varies. Cities like Denver, New York, and San Francisco have report cards. In addition, there are local organizations such as Livable Streets in Boston, the Washington Area Bicycleist Association in Washington DC, and WalkDenver in Denver that advocate for safer streets in their cities.



Schaum said it was these local grassroots efforts that helped bring about change.

That’s why Sarah Risser works with Families for Safe Streets from her home in St. Paul, Minnesota. There is no local chapter in Minnesota or the Midwestern states, so she spends most of her activities alone, including holding vigils. for crash victims and getting people’s comments to local authorities for the car assessment program.

It’s hard work, and Risser said after losing her son, “I didn’t do anything for months, even for most of the first year.” But grief and disappointment over Henry’s death eventually led her to the Safe Streets Families and network of support and advocacy throughout the country.

“I felt so strongly that I didn’t want my son to waste his life for nothing. And I really felt it, and it continues to this day. It feels like he lost his life for nothing,” she said. . “And I hope that we can start to see reasonable progress and make reasonable progress. And then I feel like I’ve contributed to a healthier and safer world on behalf of my son.”