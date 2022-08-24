New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Chinese province has announced plans to become the country’s first region to ban gasoline and diesel-powered cars.

“By 2030, the entire province will ban sales of fuel-efficient vehicles,” reads a “Carbon Peak Implementation Plan” written by Hainan Island in the South China Sea, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to banning the sale of gasoline cars, the province plans to encourage the sale of electronic vehicles by offering tax breaks and expanding the region’s charging network.

The province aims to convert nearly half of the province’s active-use vehicles to electric by 2030, but cities will have “zero-emissions zones” that ban the use of gas vehicles.

The plan comes amid the Chinese Communist Party’s push to promote the use of electric cars, which could help clear cities long plagued by thick smog and take advantage of a growing market. In 2021, China will already account for more than half of the world’s electric car sales.

According to data from Climate Trade, China remains the world’s biggest polluter, with CO2 emissions nearly double those of the US, which ranks second. The country is also heavily dependent on coal, with data from Carbon Brief showing that more than half of China’s energy consumption comes from burning the word’s most heavily polluting fossil fuel.

Reliance on coal could limit the benefits of China’s push toward electric vehicles, with increased demand for electricity to charge vehicles largely supplied by coal-fired power plants.