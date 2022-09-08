New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Chicago resident is speaking out after a shocking video showed his neighbor being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in an affluent neighborhood as crime soars.

Bill Pollard joins “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the attack on the woman and how the community is dealing with the recent uptick in violence.

“There’s a lot of finger-pointing going on,” Pollard told co-host Todd Pirro. “Local politicians, police, prosecutors… all trying to identify someone to blame for this case.”

Chicago Crime Crisis: Suspect Brazenly Shoots Woman Outside Police Station, Shoots Inside Building

“I think, unfortunately, there’s a lot of blame to go around,” he added. “I think the focus is more on what our neighborhood is and what our people are… how do we reduce this from happening again and how do we protect ourselves and keep ourselves, you know, aware and vigilant?”

Incidents in a Affluent neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side at the end of the week.

Several men jumped out of the car, dragged the woman to the ground and robbed her before fleeing the scene.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’m aware, and I’m … thoughtful … what I do in the neighborhood … watching,” Pollard said.

“When you hear a sample of how this happened… you’re looking more closely at a car driving slowly down the road. So it’s more about self-awareness and… personal responsibility for yourself and those around you.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, crimes are up 37%, burglaries 28%, robberies 18% and car thefts 64%.

“I think we’d be very naive to believe that this is just the… environment that… we’re all living in right now,” Pollard said. “I think we all have to be careful for our own safety.”