New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Illinois man has been charged with killing a father who was playing Pokemon Go with his 6-year-old daughter at a Chicago-area park this month.

Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces first-degree murder in connection with the July 14 killing of Servando Hamros. He is being held without bond, Fox Chicago reports.

Hamros, 29, was found lying next to a canal in Evanston Park just after 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An officer in the area heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

A man died after a drunken fight with his brother in California, police said

“The victim was walking in the park with her daughter. While walking in the park, the victim appeared to be arguing with at least one other subject. Shortly after this altercation, an unknown assailant, armed, shot and killed the victim,” Evanston Police Commander Ryan Gley said. .

Hamros died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s autopsy. His daughter witnessed the shooting but was not injured.