The Chicago Monument Project Advisory Committee recommended Friday that the city permanently remove its three Christopher Columbus statues and the Balboa monument.

The panel advised the city to consider replacing or removing about 40 other monuments.

Whether the city will follow the recommendations remains to be seen, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested in May that she would ignore them.

The mayor formed the committee after racial justice protests and violent clashes with police in 2020 in which protesters tried to take down a statue of Columbus in Grant Park.

The committee has since reviewed more than 500 city monuments and recommended removing, moving, changing or replacing 41 of them to provide additional context.

The city will offer $50,000 in grants for the development of eight new art projects that could potentially replace the monuments.

“These artist projects – permanent or temporary – will add to the city’s collection and memorialize historically excluded or underrepresented events, people or groups,” the panel’s report reads. “This is an important step forward in telling the true and complete history of Chicago and all its people.”

The report also includes a “counterpoint” essay arguing against removing the Columbus statues and the Balboa statues. Committee member Sergio Giangrande, former president of the United Civic Committee of Italian Americans, wrote the essay, a group calling on the city to return and provide security for Columbus statues.

“I strongly oppose the removal of any of the three statues of Christopher Columbus, as well as the monument dedicated to Italo Balbo’s flight milestone. For every argument against these explorers, there are facts that refute it. Writers and scholars alike can attest. That much of what surrounds Columbus and Balbo Myths are just myths,” argued Giangrande.

“Furthermore, how many proven practices, which are less than acceptable today, were products of that time? This perspective is credible,” he added.

“The monuments are not, nor were they intended to be, political statements,” Giangrande emphasized.

In the summer of 2020, Lightfoot “temporarily” removed two Columbus statues from Grant and Arrigo Park at midnight for safety reasons. A third Columbus statue still stands near 92nd Street and South Chicago Avenue.

The panel opposes returning the Columbus statues in Grant and Arrigo Parks because “the image of Columbus has become a bitter reminder of centuries of exploitation, conquest and genocide.”

The report said the statues would continue to endure “adverse public reaction” and that a lot of resources would be needed to provide long-term security for them.

and the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park, Ulysses S. in Lincoln Park. Monuments that include the Grant and Benjamin Franklin Monuments, the Illinois Centennial Monument in Logan Square, and several Lincoln statues require revised text.

The report said 41 monuments were reviewed because they promote narratives of white supremacy; denigrating Native Americans, commemorating people associated with racist acts, slavery, and genocide; present one-sided views of history; ignore stories of women, people of color, themes of labor, migration, and community building; and “create tension between those who see value in these artifacts and those who do not.”