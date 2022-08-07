A change in the monkeypox vaccine injection method could mean more doses but it’s not easy, say experts

As part of the Biden administration’s declaration of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. as a public health emergency, it is considering administering the GENEOS vaccine shots intradermally instead of subcutaneously.

“We are considering an approach to the current dosing of Genios that would allow health care providers to administer a total of five separate doses using the existing one-dose vial of vaccine,” Califf said.

The monkeypox vaccine is now given subcutaneously, meaning given under the skin. But with intradermal vaccination, “basically, you’re staying in the skin; you’re not going through the skin,” Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, said.

The FDA is still determining the proposal’s feasibility and timeline, a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday.

“If FDA decides to proceed, it will determine the appropriate next steps, including who will request the EUA. Requests for EUAs can be made by government agencies or industry sponsors,” the FDA said in a statement. “The FDA has not made a final decision on this approach. We will be in discussions with stakeholders including the company, CDC and the public health community in the coming days to determine feasibility and a timeline for rollout. We hope to share additional. details in the coming days.”

The new method could increase vaccine supply

Flu and rabies vaccines have been used using small doses with intradermal injections, said epidemiologist Dr. Jay Verma told CNN in an email.

“The skin contains special cells that help stimulate the body’s immune system,” he wrote.

These cells, called dendritic cells, are more capable of triggering an immune response, Griffin said.

“They live in the skin and are better at teaching the immune system what they need to respond to,” he said.

“If you’re able to give the monkeypox vaccine intradermally, you can give a smaller dose. … They just have to show some kind of demonstration that you get the same immune response,” he said.

This administration of the vaccine still needs to be researched, but Griffin said data on whether it is effective can be gathered quickly, because monkeypox vaccine research and authorization is based on antibody response, not efficacy.

Can a doctor do these injections?

Although this method can help increase the limited Jynneos supply, it can also come with challenges.

“It’s a great idea,” Griffin said, noting the high demand for the vaccine. “We weren’t really prepared. We were stuck with our pants down. And so I think it’s a great idea of ​​how to make the amount that we have, way ahead.”

Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Dr. These types of injections are difficult to administer, said William Schaffner.

“Providing intradermal inoculation has challenges. Sounds good, we can give more vaccine, but you have to do it right,” he said. “All our TB clinics have nurses who know how to do this, but the average nurse needs some practice before it’s actually done, and I wouldn’t trust a doctor. They’ve never done it. .”

Skin tests for tuberculosis use intradermal injections.

“I will reach out to many TB nurses and reproduce them, because there are many nurses who have given many, many old TB skin tests,” Schaffner said. “They know how to do it, and I’ll see that they have people actually administering the vaccine.”

Califf said the injection method was “nothing unusual.”

“It’s routinely done in other conditions, so we’re confident about the administration of the dose,” he said.

Don O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Thursday that 150,000 doses of the Genios vaccine will arrive in the US Strategic National Stockpile in September – ahead of the previously planned arrival month. October’s O’Connell said 602,000 Jinnios have been shipped to states and jurisdictions so far.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 1.5 million people in the US are eligible for monkeypox vaccination.