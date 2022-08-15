New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“CBS Mornings” touted a recent study linking climate change and warmer temperatures to childhood obesity rates in a mock segment Thursday.

Co-host Nate Burleson introduced a study published in the journal “Temperature” that argued that “climate change, particularly warmer temperatures, is making our children more inactive and more obese.”

Burleson said that studies have found that children are 30% less “aerobicly fit” than their parents, and claimed that hot temperatures are preventing children from exercising outside.

Although the segment focused primarily on climate change, Burleson acknowledged that technology is a factor in the rising cases of childhood obesity.

“Now listen, it’s been hot, and the weather’s been crazy, but I think it also has to do with technology, you know. It’s one thing not to go out, but these kids don’t go out because they can stay inside and have their can be on the phone, play video games and be social without going out,” Burleson said.

However, many Twitter users attacked the segment for emphasizing “climate change” as a factor in childhood obesity. Identifying the coronavirus lockdown.

“You think it could be… no, it can’t be. It’s got to be climate change,” joked Deseret News contributing writer Bethany Mandel.

Hans Mahnke, co-host of “Truth Over News” on EpochTV, tweeted, “They closed schools, playgrounds, parks and beaches and made kids fat. Predictably, they’re now blaming ‘climate change’. Stiff penalties for fraudsters pushing lockdowns.” If not, it will happen again.”

“Climate change? Ffs,” wrote National Review journalist Claude Thompson.

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth tweeted, “No. No. No. Many factors contribute to children’s lack of fitness, but climate change is not one of them. This is the propaganda that CBS, like all ‘mainstream’ media, pushes to scare Americans. .accepting government intervention–at any cost!!–anti-climate *apocalypse*”

Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson attacked “CBS Mornings” live for misrepresenting the study to push the climate agenda.

“[T]I read the abstract of the study because even left-wing climate scientists thought it was crazy. “The authors don’t blame climate change for kids getting fatter, but obese kids may have a harder time coping with climate change because obese people don’t do as well in the heat,” Simonson tweeted.

A study posted in the National Library of Medicine in July found that during the coronavirus lockdown “significant weight gain was reported in the majority of subjects,” especially those with pre-existing weight problems.

It concluded, “The data analysis clearly demonstrated a detrimental effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on body weight and BMI in children and adolescents, with children with pre-existing overweight/obesity being at greater risk of weight gain.”