A man suspected of stealing a car was shot and killed in Pasadena early Saturday after a police chase.

Pasadena police officers were chasing a vehicle involved in an armed carjacking shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The pursuit ended in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue where officers shot and killed the carjacking suspect, police said in a press release.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Unit responded to the scene to begin an investigation. No further details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pasadena is about 11 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The carjacking comes weeks after a man stole the car of a woman with a sleeping child in the back while she was shopping at a convenience store in South Los Angeles.

Police chased the car around Los Angeles before using spike strips to deflate the tires. The driver was arrested without incident and police detained the child, still asleep in her seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.