A car crashed through the front door of a Washington, DC, Pizza Hut Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to Pizza Hut in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, DC Fire and EMS announced on Twitter. The car crashed through the front glass windows and was partially inside the pizza restaurant.

    A car rammed into Pizza Hut on Tuesday afternoon.

    DC Fire and EMS responded to the incident where a car crashed into Pizza Hut.

    The car crashed through the front glass of the restaurant and was partially inside the Pizza Hut.

    Washington DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and examined the driver.

No injuries or complications were reported, but the driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, officials said. And a collapse rescue test reported no structural damage at the scene.

