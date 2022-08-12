New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Canadian man with a history of sex crimes against children is accused of driving through a barbed-wire fence to illegally cross the U.S. border with two children and their mother.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Benjamin Martin Moore and his common-law partner crossed the US-Canadian border near the Turner Port of Entry.

Havre Border Patrol Station agents found a cut fence while patrolling the international border, CBP said Thursday.

Agents called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the agencies identified Moore, a Canadian man with a history of sexual abuse and child pornography, as the alleged border jumper.

Canadian police have arrested 22 people in a crackdown on gun and drug traffickers

Canadian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Moore on Friday in connection with an investigation but found the residence where he lived with two children and their mother empty – prompting an Amber Alert.

The investigation eventually led authorities to a campground in Sturgis, South Dakota, where they arrested Moore and his common-law wife.

Child welfare agencies in South Dakota and Saskatchewan, Canada are working together to return the children.

“There was definitely a collective sigh of relief among all the agencies involved in getting these two young children to safety,” Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s southern district, said in a statement. “Obviously, there is a long road ahead with many investigative avenues that need to be pursued.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Moore and his common-law partner are currently in custody at the Pennington County Jail on an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.